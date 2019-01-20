You are here

Saudi Arabia's KAUST launches winter program to 'broaden students' horizons'

Dr. Tony Chan poses for a group photo during the event. (Supplied)
Updated 47 sec ago
AMEERA ABID
The two-week event will include field trips, special courses, seminars and lectures by keynote speakers

  • The two-week event will include field trips, special courses, seminars and lectures by keynote speakers
Updated 47 sec ago
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: The tenth edition of the Winter Enrichment Program (WEP) at King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST) was launched this week by the university’s president, Dr. Tony Chan.
Chan stated that the WEP would provide “a platform for us to reach out to the wider region, as well as the rest of the Kingdom, so all can benefit from what we’re doing at KAUST.”
“We reach out to many different places and sectors. We sponsor some of our best students, almost 500 per year, to go overseas and study. Our goal is to broaden our students’ horizons, and our measure of success is long term,” he added.
The two-week program, this year focusing on the theme of “Time,” will include lectures by keynote speakers, as well as special courses, seminars and field trips, in an effort to inspire current KAUST students and members of the public.

Encouragement
KAUST hopes that, by encouraging Saudi students to study abroad, the WEP will provide a boost to the Kingdom’s economy through forging international connections and businesses.
Prof. Valerio Orlando, chairman of the WEP, said: “When I was asked by the university to lead the program, I immediately came up with the theme of ‘Time.’”
“Time is the most universal and unifying theme that one can think of. Time is the dimension that everybody can understand and experience.”

Sharing experience
The WEP will also see successful former students and program participants, many working at multinationals like Saudi Aramco, return to talk to current students about their own experiences. Almost 200 graduates currently work for Saudi Aramco, including several people previously on the program.
But, Chan and Orlando said, the WEP wasn’t just about identifying and nurturing future employees for international corporations.
“This university is open to everyone who has talent. As long as they have talent, they will be supported and educated,” stated Orlando.
“We don’t just want to be associated with big companies, but also to encourage students to start their own companies,” Chan added.

Topics: King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST) Saudi Arabia

Jeddah to host first global village in Saudi Arabia

The marketing plan of the village has been put in place to target private and international schools to ensure high attendance. (Shutterstock)
Updated 21 January 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Jeddah to host first global village in Saudi Arabia

  • “Participants from some 50 countries have so far confirmed their interest in taking part in the festival, which will be held on an area of more than 45,000 square meters,” Suzan Eskander said
Updated 21 January 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: For the first time in Saudi Arabia, Jeddah will host a multicultural festival that takes visitors on a virtual tour of 50 countries.
The global village will be set up inside Atallah Happy Land Park along the city’s famous waterfront every day from 5 p.m. to midnight between Feb. 28 and March 29.
The event is one of many aiming to enhance tourism, as well as the local economy.
Suzan Eskander, director-general of International Image, the organizing company, told Arab News that the village is expected to attract 1 million visitors.
“Participants from some 50 countries have so far confirmed their interest in taking part in the festival, which will be held on an area of more than 45,000 square meters,” she said.
“There will be pavilions for participants from five Gulf Cooperation Council states, 10 Arab countries, 18 African countries, 10 European countries and four countries from the Americas.”
She added that folkloric dances would be performed by bands from each country.
“Performers will be dressed in traditional costumes,” she said. “Visitors can also enjoy dishes and traditional products from different countries.”
Eskander also said paintings portraying heritage and culture in the different countries would be on display.
“In addition, we are hopeful that the children’s zone will wow young visitors,” she said. “Little guests can develop their skills in drawing and games, as well as play zones.”
Eskander said the village was timed to coincide with the city’s good weather season, adding that a marketing plan has been put in place to target private and international schools to ensure high attendance. Eskander expressed her gratitude to the General Entertainment Authority for their continued support and cooperation.
“They have not only provided us instructions for obtaining the festival’s license, but are still following up to ensure that everything is going smoothly,” she said.

Topics: GCC Global village Saudi Arabia

