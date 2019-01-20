Saudi Arabia’s KAUST launches winter program to ‘broaden students’ horizons’

JEDDAH: The tenth edition of the Winter Enrichment Program (WEP) at King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST) was launched this week by the university’s president, Dr. Tony Chan.

Chan stated that the WEP would provide “a platform for us to reach out to the wider region, as well as the rest of the Kingdom, so all can benefit from what we’re doing at KAUST.”

“We reach out to many different places and sectors. We sponsor some of our best students, almost 500 per year, to go overseas and study. Our goal is to broaden our students’ horizons, and our measure of success is long term,” he added.

The two-week program, this year focusing on the theme of “Time,” will include lectures by keynote speakers, as well as special courses, seminars and field trips, in an effort to inspire current KAUST students and members of the public.



Encouragement

KAUST hopes that, by encouraging Saudi students to study abroad, the WEP will provide a boost to the Kingdom’s economy through forging international connections and businesses.

Prof. Valerio Orlando, chairman of the WEP, said: “When I was asked by the university to lead the program, I immediately came up with the theme of ‘Time.’”

“Time is the most universal and unifying theme that one can think of. Time is the dimension that everybody can understand and experience.”



Sharing experience

The WEP will also see successful former students and program participants, many working at multinationals like Saudi Aramco, return to talk to current students about their own experiences. Almost 200 graduates currently work for Saudi Aramco, including several people previously on the program.

But, Chan and Orlando said, the WEP wasn’t just about identifying and nurturing future employees for international corporations.

“This university is open to everyone who has talent. As long as they have talent, they will be supported and educated,” stated Orlando.

“We don’t just want to be associated with big companies, but also to encourage students to start their own companies,” Chan added.