IATA selects Saudi academy as training partner

JEDDAH: The Saudi Civil Aviation Academy (SACA), a subsidiary of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), has been selected by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) as the second largest training partner, in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
This achievement falls in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy and reflects the contributions of GCAA and its reputation in the world of civil aviation.
The selection was based on three factors: Numbers of training courses offered, beneficiaries and increasing courses from a year to another.
The academy was chosen from among 10 IATA training centers. SACA is a center of excellence for aviation and airport training. Moreover, the academy aims to implement plans to fulfill the manpower needs of GACA and other institutions that need personnel qualified in various civil aviation sciences. It also aims to become a major national, regional and global contributor to the development of aviation science and help nationalize the aviation industry.
IATA is a trade association of the world’s airlines. Consisting of 290 airlines, primarily major carriers, representing 117 countries, IATA’s member airlines account for carrying approximately 82 percent of total available seat miles air traffic.
It supports aviation with global standards for airline safety, security, efficiency and sustainability.
For over 70 years, it has developed global commercial standards upon which the air transport industry is built. It assists airlines by simplifying processes and increasing passenger convenience while reducing costs and improving efficiency.
