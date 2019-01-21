You are here

  • Home
  • IATA selects Saudi academy as training partner
﻿

IATA selects Saudi academy as training partner

1 / 2
The academy aims to implement plans to fulfill the manpower needs of GACA and other institutions that need personnel qualified in various civil aviation sciences. (SPA)
2 / 2
The academy aims to implement plans to fulfill the manpower needs of GACA and other institutions that need personnel qualified in various civil aviation sciences. (SPA)
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
Arab News
0

IATA selects Saudi academy as training partner

  • The selection was based on three factors: Numbers of training courses offered, beneficiaries and increasing courses from a year to another
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The Saudi Civil Aviation Academy (SACA), a subsidiary of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), has been selected by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) as the second largest training partner, in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
This achievement falls in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy and reflects the contributions of GCAA and its reputation in the world of civil aviation.
The selection was based on three factors: Numbers of training courses offered, beneficiaries and increasing courses from a year to another.
The academy was chosen from among 10 IATA training centers. SACA is a center of excellence for aviation and airport training. Moreover, the academy aims to implement plans to fulfill the manpower needs of GACA and other institutions that need personnel qualified in various civil aviation sciences. It also aims to become a major national, regional and global contributor to the development of aviation science and help nationalize the aviation industry.
IATA is a trade association of the world’s airlines. Consisting of 290 airlines, primarily major carriers, representing 117 countries, IATA’s member airlines account for carrying approximately 82 percent of total available seat miles air traffic.
It supports aviation with global standards for airline safety, security, efficiency and sustainability.
For over 70 years, it has developed global commercial standards upon which the air transport industry is built. It assists airlines by simplifying processes and increasing passenger convenience while reducing costs and improving efficiency.

Topics: Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) International Air Transport Association (IATA) Saudi Civil Aviation Academy (SACA) SaudiVision2030

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi civil aviation authority to begin issuing drone permits
0
GACA preparing Saudi Arabia as a global logistics center

Jeddah to host first global village in Saudi Arabia

The marketing plan of the village has been put in place to target private and international schools to ensure high attendance. (Shutterstock)
Updated 21 January 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
0

Jeddah to host first global village in Saudi Arabia

  • “Participants from some 50 countries have so far confirmed their interest in taking part in the festival, which will be held on an area of more than 45,000 square meters,” Suzan Eskander said
Updated 21 January 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
0

JEDDAH: For the first time in Saudi Arabia, Jeddah will host a multicultural festival that takes visitors on a virtual tour of 50 countries.
The global village will be set up inside Atallah Happy Land Park along the city’s famous waterfront every day from 5 p.m. to midnight between Feb. 28 and March 29.
The event is one of many aiming to enhance tourism, as well as the local economy.
Suzan Eskander, director-general of International Image, the organizing company, told Arab News that the village is expected to attract 1 million visitors.
“Participants from some 50 countries have so far confirmed their interest in taking part in the festival, which will be held on an area of more than 45,000 square meters,” she said.
“There will be pavilions for participants from five Gulf Cooperation Council states, 10 Arab countries, 18 African countries, 10 European countries and four countries from the Americas.”
She added that folkloric dances would be performed by bands from each country.
“Performers will be dressed in traditional costumes,” she said. “Visitors can also enjoy dishes and traditional products from different countries.”
Eskander also said paintings portraying heritage and culture in the different countries would be on display.
“In addition, we are hopeful that the children’s zone will wow young visitors,” she said. “Little guests can develop their skills in drawing and games, as well as play zones.”
Eskander said the village was timed to coincide with the city’s good weather season, adding that a marketing plan has been put in place to target private and international schools to ensure high attendance. Eskander expressed her gratitude to the General Entertainment Authority for their continued support and cooperation.
“They have not only provided us instructions for obtaining the festival’s license, but are still following up to ensure that everything is going smoothly,” she said.

Topics: GCC Global village Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah book group leads reading revival through novel initiative
0
Corporate News
Fans flock to meet AC Milan stars at Diesel Jeddah

Latest updates

Death toll reaches 85 in Mexico fuel pipeline fire horror
0
Japanese tidying guru sparks joy with cluttered Americans
0
Ice glazes over swath of US as wind chills fall below zero
0
Aging Singapore: City-state helps firms retain workers past retirement age
0
US has ‘no plan’ as Syria pullout proceeds: ex-envoy
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.