LuLu has awarded 14 winners of its grand raffle giveaway a Jeep Compass each, as part of its recently held annual anniversary celebrations. Along with the car prizes, LuLu gift vouchers worth SR50,000 ($13,326) were awarded to 50 lucky customers with each having received SR1,000. The handover ceremony was held consecutively in three regions — Riyadh, Alkhobar and Jeddah.
LuLu Commercial Manager for Saudi Arabia Adeeb Ali Al-Qarni said: “We are extremely glad about the success of LuLu Super Fest, which has brought not only fun and excitement but most importantly the perfect time to give something extra special to our loyal customer base, coinciding with our ninth year celebration of serving the people of the Kingdom as a conducive shopping destination. Moreover, our newly launched #LiveDeals, which featured an on-the-spot ‘Guess & Win’ contest, received a great response as well. We are excited to unveil more enjoyable events in the coming months.”
LuLu Super Fest showcased a number of product offers and exciting in-store activities.
“With over 150 stores operating worldwide, LuLu has always been committed to offering the highest quality products from around the world, along with a great shopping experience through monthly festivals and special events,” the hypermarket chain said in a press release.
It added: “LuLu has continuously been exerting its efforts to provide and sustain the supply of global products at the best rates. With the excellent combination of high-quality offerings and organized logistics system, LuLu remains to be the favorite shopping destination in Saudi Arabia when it comes to a broader selection of international products.”
LuLu awards 14 cars to Super Fest winners
Updated 21 January 2019
0