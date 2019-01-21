Regional authorities offer free training at HVACR Expo

You are here

The event brings new technology and products from across the globe for all local and regional HVACR needs.
The region’s largest dedicated HVACR (heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration) business event will host specialists from Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO), GCC Standardization Organization (GSO) and Saudi Council of Engineers (SCE) among other credible entities.
Set to shed light on the latest efficiency guidelines in the HVACR industry, these authorities will feature a free and certified training agenda at the HVACR Expo Saudi from Jan. 28-30 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC).
Zayed Mohsen Albagami, deputy director of energy efficiency, SASO, said: “It is important for SASO and for the Kingdom as a whole to support and enhance Saudi Vision 2030 at this time.”
He added: “The role of SASO toward this goal is to help the manufacturer himself adopt a sustainable approach. We implement this through a variety of initiatives, whether it be the issuance of new standards on energy efficiency, raising awareness in the media or finally by holding workshops — as we will do at HVACR Expo Saudi 2019.”
In line with the 2030 initiative, the Saudi government has enacted SASO regulations 2663 and 2874, which improve the efficiency level of all air conditioning equipment. They have also introduced a district cooling framework for new developments exceeding 15,000 tons.
Basem Salameh, conformity specialist at GSO, said: “The GCC Standardization Organization (GSO) aims to harmonize standardization activities among the GCC member states to facilitate both international and intra-trade, and to remove technical barriers for economic operators.”
Along with presentations by SASO, GSO and SCE, the workshop agenda at HVACR Expo Saudi 2019 will include training sessions from industry leaders Carrier, Samsung Electronics, Midea RAC, Al-Salem Johnson Controls, and Shaker Group (LG) to name but a few.
Abdul Rouf Pandith, senior mechanical engineer at KEO International Consultants and speaker at the event, said: “By inviting and bringing together government stakeholders, policy and decision-makers, and leaders from the utility sector across the country, HVACR Expo Saudi can mark a new era in the cooling sector.”
Roni El-Haddad, event director of HVACR Expo 2019, said: “We are extremely honored to welcome SASO, GSO and SCE on board at HVACR Expo Saudi 2019. While the Kingdom is coming together to fulfill the objectives laid out by Saudi Vision 2030, the time is now to bring these authorities on-board and to work with them to ensure that HVACR professionals can achieve the highest standards within their field.”
HVACR Expo Saudi will also bring together more than 85 of the industry’s heavyweights to showcase innovative industry solutions and products at the event. Countries represented will include Turkey, China, the US, France, Italy, the UAE, Singapore, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and more.

LuLu has awarded 14 winners of its grand raffle giveaway a Jeep Compass each, as part of its recently held annual anniversary celebrations. Along with the car prizes, LuLu gift vouchers worth SR50,000 ($13,326) were awarded to 50 lucky customers with each having received SR1,000. The handover ceremony was held consecutively in three regions — Riyadh, Alkhobar and Jeddah.
LuLu Commercial Manager for Saudi Arabia Adeeb Ali Al-Qarni said: “We are extremely glad about the success of LuLu Super Fest, which has brought not only fun and excitement but most importantly the perfect time to give something extra special to our loyal customer base, coinciding with our ninth year celebration of serving the people of the Kingdom as a conducive shopping destination. Moreover, our newly launched #LiveDeals, which featured an on-the-spot ‘Guess & Win’ contest, received a great response as well. We are excited to unveil more enjoyable events in the coming months.”
LuLu Super Fest showcased a number of product offers and exciting in-store activities.
“With over 150 stores operating worldwide, LuLu has always been committed to offering the highest quality products from around the world, along with a great shopping experience through monthly festivals and special events,” the hypermarket chain said in a press release.
It added: “LuLu has continuously been exerting its efforts to provide and sustain the supply of global products at the best rates. With the excellent combination of high-quality offerings and organized logistics system, LuLu remains to be the favorite shopping destination in Saudi Arabia when it comes to a broader selection of international products.”

