Japanese tidying guru sparks joy with cluttered Americans

Marie Kondo is small of stature, but her tidying philosophy has reached stratospheric heights. (File/AFP)
Updated 38 sec ago
Japanese tidying guru sparks joy with cluttered Americans

  • Kondo's book, "The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up," has earned a cult following since its publication in the United States in 2014
  • "I love mess," Kondo proclaims in her Netflix show, which sees her visit American homes to implement her trademarked "KonMari" method
WASHINGTON: After experiencing homelessness in 2011, Sarah Eby found herself constantly collecting things so she would never again feel she had nothing to call her own.
"When I moved into my apartment, it just felt empty," the mother-of-one from Arvada, Colorado told AFP. "I got everything I could to try and make it feel like I had a home."
But as Eby moved house over the years, the clutter built up. Now, inspired by the Japanese home organizing guru Marie Kondo, the 27-year-old says she has banished the chaos for good.
And she's hardly the only one.
Kondo is small in stature, but her tidying philosophy has reached stratospheric heights.
Her book, "The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up," has earned a cult following since its publication in the United States in 2014, with millions adopting her suggestions for a neater, happier existence.
But it is the 34-year-old's new Netflix show, "Tidying up with Marie Kondo" -- released on New Year's Day, when everyone is keen to reinvent themselves and motivated by their resolutions -- that has everyone talking.
"I love mess," Kondo proclaims in the show, which sees her visit American homes -- flanked by her interpreter -- to implement her trademarked "KonMari" method.
The idea is simple: gather your things one Kondo-defined category at a time and go through them one by one, keeping only those that "spark joy," and giving them a place in your home.
As for the rest, a KonMari convert thanks his or her used items and tags them for donation or the garbage pail.
At the end, most converts find they have far fewer possessions, and a happier outlook.
"I think it plays an integral role with my relationship to things," said Eby, who watched one episode of the show before diving into the book.
"I was never messy or unclean or untidy -- I just had too many things. And so the part that I connected with most would be the letting go of the things that don't bring me joy."
Almost overnight, Kondo has emerged as a cultural icon -- she is the subject of countless viral tweets and memes, and a flurry of think pieces unpacking the show in surprising, somewhat disconcerting depth.
Her method however is not without controversy: advice to donate old books has infuriated bibliophiles on social media.
But for Den Kovacs, a video games journalist and KonMari disciple, Kondo -- with her gentle, judgment-free encouragement -- is a welcome antidote to harsh reality TV, not to mention American chaos.
"People really do feel ... chaotic, they feel overwhelmed," said the 23-year-old from Livonia, Michigan.
"So when they see someone who comes in, and she's like, 'I can fix this! We got this!' ... people are like 'Yes, I need this in my life.'"
Social media users have already reported a "Kondo effect" at local thrift stores, with more goods pouring in for resale -- although a national spokesperson for Goodwill told AFP it is "too soon to tell."
And as viral trends go, KonMari-mania is one that could actually be good for people: according to a 2016 study, too much clutter can be bad news for wellbeing.
"The more clutter you have ... the less your sense of home, the less your sense of life satisfaction," explained DePaul University psychologist Joseph Ferrari, a co-author of the study.
"That's contrary to what people might think. They think that you have to have more, and people with abundance are happier people. No."
Kondo's fans are earnestly reporting the benefits of going clutter-free.
"It feels really good," says Kovacs, who explored other tidying approaches, but found KonMari to be the most effective.
"I really decluttered my mind. It felt like I had less stress, less to focus on ... I could focus on myself."
Meanwhile, for Olguyne Fernandez-Fraga, a 27-year-old nutritionist from Miami, Kondo has boosted her social life.
"Before it would be like 'Oh, can we invite so and so over?', and it was like 'No, look at the house'," Fernandez-Fraga explained.
"Whereas now, it's like yeah, they could come in the next 10 minutes if they want to."
And in the digital age, it turns out even email inboxes and social media friends can be "KonMaried."
"I just went down the (Facebook) list and asked myself, 'Does this person spark joy?'" Kovacs explained.
"As soon as you start to ask that about someone, you suddenly realize the people that add value to you," he said.
"You certainly appreciate them a lot more than you did before."

Topics: Marie Kondo Netflix

No politics please for Baghdad bikers aiming to unite Iraq

Updated 20 January 2019
Reuters
No politics please for Baghdad bikers aiming to unite Iraq

  • That is why the first rule of his bikers club is: you do not talk about politics
  • The Iraq Bikers — who now number 380 — are men of all ages, social classes and various faiths
BAGHDAD: Roaring along Baghdad’s highways, the “Iraq Bikers” are doing more than showing off their love of outsized motorcycles and black leather: they want their shared enthusiasm to help heal Iraq’s deep sectarian rifts.
Weaving in and out of traffic, only the lucky few ride Harley Davidsons — a rare and expensive brand in Iraq — while others make do with bikes pimped-up to look something like the “Easy Rider” dream machines.
“Our goal is to build a brotherhood,” said Bilal Al-Bayati, 42, a government employee who founded the club in 2012 with the aim of improving the image of biker gangs and to promote unity after years of sectarian conflict.
That is why the first rule of his bikers club is: you do not talk about politics.
“It is absolutely prohibited to talk politics among members,” Bayati told Reuters as he sat with fellow bikers in a shisha cafe, a regular hangout for members.
“Whenever politics is mentioned, the members are warned once or twice and then expelled. We no longer have the strength to endure these tragedies or to repeat them,” he said, referring to sectarian violence.
With his black bandana and goatee, the leader of the Baghdad pack, known as “Captain,” looks the epitome of the American biker-outlaw.
But while their style is unmistakably US-inspired — at least one of Bayati’s cohorts wears a helmet emblazoned with the stars and stripes — these bikers fly the Iraqi flag from the panniers of their machines.
The Iraq Bikers — who now number 380 — are men of all ages, social classes and various faiths. One of their most recent events was taking party in Army Day celebrations.
Some are in the military, the police and even the Popular Mobilization Forces, a grouping of mostly Shiite militias which have taken part in the fight to oust Islamic State from Iraq in the last three years.
“It is a miniature Iraq,” said member Ahmed Haidar, 36, who works with an international relief agency.
But riding a chopper through Baghdad is quite different from Route 101. The bikers have to slow down at the many military checkpoints set up around the city to deter suicide and car bomb attacks.
And very few can afford a top bike.
“We don’t have a Harley Davidson franchise here,” said Kadhim Naji, a mechanic who specializes in turning ordinary motorbikes into something special.
“So what we do is we alter the motorbike, so it looks similar ... and it is cheaper.”

Topics: Iraq bikers politics Harley Davidson

