Search form

You are here

  • Home
  • Use your noodle: Tokyo metro offers free food to ease crowding
﻿

Use your noodle: Tokyo metro offers free food to ease crowding

Around 7.2 million people use Tokyo’s mammoth metro system every day, with some lines suffering notorious crowding during commuting hours. (AFP)
Updated 30 min 18 sec ago
AFP
0

Use your noodle: Tokyo metro offers free food to ease crowding

  • Around 7.2 million people use Tokyo’s mammoth metro system every day
  • Among the worst affected is the Tozai line, which is now trying to entice users to take trains before the worst of the morning rush hour
Updated 30 min 18 sec ago
AFP
0
TOKYO: One of Tokyo’s most crowded subway lines is hoping the way to reach their customers’ hearts is through their stomachs, and offering free food to ease rush hour congestion.
Around 7.2 million people use Tokyo’s mammoth metro system every day, with some lines suffering notorious crowding during commuting hours.
Among the worst affected is the Tozai line, which is now trying to entice users to take trains before the worst of the morning rush hour.
If it can convince at least 2,000 commuters to take earlier trains over the next two weeks, Tokyo Metro — the company operating the line — will offer each of the early birds free tempura.
And if 2,500 people complete the challenge to ride into work earlier every day over the period, they will each get a free bowl of soba.
If over 3,000 commuters get on board, they’ll get a combo — soba and tempura — for their trouble.
The offer of free noodles comes as the Tokyo Metropolitan Government launched its own initiative over the next two weeks to encourage commuting outside of peak hours.
Nearly 1,000 businesses are taking part in the campaign, allowing their staff to start and end work earlier than usual, or work from home.
Metro officials have long attempted various campaigns to ease rush hour conditions especially on the Tozai Line, which links eastern suburbs of Tokyo and Chiba directly to the business districts of the world’s largest metropolis.
During the hour from 7:50 am to 8:50 am, more than 76,000 passengers use the line, double the number of people the train was originally designed to comfortably serve.
Trains on the line operate at 199 percent capacity, which is still considered safe, but means passengers are packed so tightly they would have difficulty moving their bodies or limbs, said Takeshi Yamashita, a Tokyo Metro spokesman.
“This is our most congested line. We are always trying to ease the rush hour congestion,” he said.
“We hope this will encourage people to continue (taking early trains) to help ease the rush hour situation,” he said.
Commuter congestion is expected to be among the logistical challenges Tokyo will face when it hosts the Olympics next year summer, with some experts urging initiatives including tele-working to avoid chaos during the Games.

Clean sweep: Japanese tidying guru sparks joy on Netflix

Updated 7 min 56 sec ago
0

Clean sweep: Japanese tidying guru sparks joy on Netflix

Updated 7 min 56 sec ago
0
WASHINGTON: Japanese home organizing guru Marie Kondo is small in stature, but her tidying philosophy has reached stratospheric heights.

The 34-year-old’s new Netflix show, “Tidying up with Marie Kondo” — released on New Year’s Day, when everyone is keen to reinvent themselves and motivated by their resolutions — that has everyone talking.

“I love mess,” Kondo proclaims in the show, which sees her visit American homes — flanked by her interpreter — to implement her trademarked “KonMari” method.

The idea is simple — gather your things one Kondo-defined category at a time and go through them one by one, keeping only those that “spark joy,” and giving them a place in your home.

Almost overnight, Kondo has emerged as a cultural icon — she is the subject of countless viral tweets and memes, and a flurry of think pieces unpacking the show in surprising, somewhat disconcerting depth.

Her method however is not without controversy: advice to donate old books has infuriated bibliophiles on social media.

Latest updates

Clean sweep: Japanese tidying guru sparks joy on Netflix
0
Star-studded Abu Dhabi gala to raise funds for refugees
0
Use your noodle: Tokyo metro offers free food to ease crowding
0
Yemeni army recaptures Wadi Al-Tamm and Al-Saif mountains in Saada
0
HIGHLIGHTS from Fathi Hassan’s ‘Hemsat’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.