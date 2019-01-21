Star-studded Abu Dhabi gala to raise funds for refugees

You are here

Mona Zaki at an event earlier this year. (AFP)
DUBAI: A new gala in the UAE is set to raise funds for refugee children in Jordan.

The first edition of the Abu Dhabi Dream Ball will take place at the Emirates Palace hotel on Jan. 31 and will aim to help 5,000 vulnerable children in Jordan.

The inaugural event will see 500 VIP guests including members of royal families, prominent UAE dignitaries, entertainment stars and celebrities including the actress-Unicef Ambassador Mona Zaki, while Lebanese TV host Raya Abirached is slated to host the event.

The event will feature performances by Lebanese-Armenian pianist Guy Manoukian and Emirati singer Fayez Al-Saeed among others.

“We decided upon the name ‘Dream Ball’ because we wanted our guests to be emotionally connected to our cause. As children we all had dreams, these may have been unrealistic such as wanting to fly a rocket to the moon, but regardless they were often indulged and encouraged by our parents. The children whose lives we are touching have much simpler ambitions, they want to have access to basic education and feel protected,” Nadine Maalouf, co-chair of Sawtouna, the philanthropic entity behind the event, said.

HIGHLIGHTS from Fathi Hassan’s ‘Hemsat’

"Untitled" by Fathi Hassan. (Supplied)
Updated 21 January 2019
Arab News
0

HIGHLIGHTS from Fathi Hassan’s ‘Hemsat’

Updated 21 January 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: “Hemsat” (Whispers) is 61-year-old Egyptian artist Fathi Hassan’s first solo show in Dubai, which runs until Feb.20 at Lawrie Shabibi. It showcases over 100 of his paintings and drawings from his 40-plus-year career, ranging from postcard-sized work to large sheets, and showcases his shifting styles.

1. “Untitled” (1985)
This piece is part of an early collection called “Modern Man.”

2. “Untitled” (1998)
This piece is part of a series called “Remembering Dad,” which, according to the gallery’s release for “Hemsat,” reflects on Hassan’s relationship with his Sudanese father, and on his own sons relationship with him. “Universally, they represent the human instinct for life to continue beyond physical decline.”

3. “Toshka” (2014)
Named after Hassan’s ancestors’ Nubian village, this painting is “an imaginary bird’s eye view of the town and its natural surroundings. It is one of the much larger paintings that Hassan created between 2011 and 2016, many of which employ Hassan’s unique chunky, flowing calligraphy.

 

