Star-studded Abu Dhabi gala to raise funds for refugees

DUBAI: A new gala in the UAE is set to raise funds for refugee children in Jordan.



The first edition of the Abu Dhabi Dream Ball will take place at the Emirates Palace hotel on Jan. 31 and will aim to help 5,000 vulnerable children in Jordan.

The inaugural event will see 500 VIP guests including members of royal families, prominent UAE dignitaries, entertainment stars and celebrities including the actress-Unicef Ambassador Mona Zaki, while Lebanese TV host Raya Abirached is slated to host the event.



The event will feature performances by Lebanese-Armenian pianist Guy Manoukian and Emirati singer Fayez Al-Saeed among others.



“We decided upon the name ‘Dream Ball’ because we wanted our guests to be emotionally connected to our cause. As children we all had dreams, these may have been unrealistic such as wanting to fly a rocket to the moon, but regardless they were often indulged and encouraged by our parents. The children whose lives we are touching have much simpler ambitions, they want to have access to basic education and feel protected,” Nadine Maalouf, co-chair of Sawtouna, the philanthropic entity behind the event, said.