Farm support to raise India states’ deficit in election year: Fitch

Agriculture workers make up about half India’s 1.3 billion people. (Reuters)
Reuters
  • The aggregate budget deficit of Indian states is estimated to increase to 3.2 percent of GDP in the next financial year beginning April
Reuters
NEW DELHI: The cumulative fiscal deficit of Indian states is expected to rise following the announcement of farm support packages ahead of national elections due by May, India Ratings and Research, the Indian arm of Fitch Ratings, said on Monday.
The aggregate budget deficit of Indian states is estimated to increase to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product in the next financial year beginning April, compared with 2.8 percent estimated for the current year, Devendra Pant, chief economist of India Ratings and Research, said.
“The competitive populism, in the nature of farm loan waivers and other financial support schemes, is hitting the capital spending and state finances,” he said.

Iran says Japan has started process of importing Iranian oil

Reuters
  • Exemptions have been granted to Iran's biggest oil clients - Japan, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Italy, Greece and Turkey
  • Iranian oil accounted for 5.3 percent of Japan's total crude imports in 2018
Reuters
LONDON: Japan has started the process of importing Iranian oil, which was suspended due to U.S. sanctions, the governor of Iran's central bank said on Monday.
The resumption of oil imports comes after Tokyo was granted a waiver from U.S. sanctions that went into effect in November. Iran is the fourth-largest oil producer among the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
"After China, South Korea, India and Turkey, Japan also started the process of importing Iranian oil," Abdolnaser Hemmati was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.
Iran's oil exports have fallen sharply since U.S. President Donald Trump said in May 2018 the United States would withdraw from a pact curtailing Iran's disputed nuclear programme and reimpose sanctions on Tehran.
However, exemptions have been granted to Iran's biggest oil clients - Japan, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Italy, Greece and Turkey - which allow them to import some oil for another 180 days.
Iranian oil accounted for 5.3 percent of Japan's total crude imports in 2018. 

