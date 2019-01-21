You are here

ISESCO condemns Houthi looting of artifacts from Zabid

The ancient city of Zabid in Yemen’s western Hodeidah province is a UNESCO World Heritage Site famed as an architectural marvel of early Islam. (AFP)
DUBAI: The Islamic Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization condemned Sunday the Houthis’ theft of manuscripts, historical and scientific books and artifacts from the library of a fortress in Zabid, the Saudi Press Agency said.

Zabid is one of the oldest towns in Yemen, located in Hodeidah province, and has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1993.

The stolen items were valuable artifacts of Zabid, which was the capital of Yemen during the 13th and 15th centuries, and the theft of such heritage was a criminal act against the Yemeni civilizations and a violation of international declarations and agreements, ISESCO director general Abdulaziz bin Othaman Al-Twajairi said.

 
Topics: Yemen Houthi

Yemeni army recaptures Wadi Al-Tamm and Al-Saif mountains in Saada

  • Yemeni soldiers recaptured the strategic mountains of Wadi Al-Tamm and Jabal Al-Saif after clashes with the Houthis
  • Another seven militants were killed in a Yemeni army bombing
DUBAI: Yemen’s army reclaimed strategic mountain ranges in the Kitaf district in the northern Saada province from Houthi militants on Sunday night, Saudi state-news channel Al-Ekhbariya reported.

Yemeni soldiers recaptured the strategic mountains of Wadi Al-Tamm and Jabal Al-Saif after clashes with the Houthis, which left six militants dead, according to a military statement issued on Yemen’s official news agency.

Elsewhere in Saada, seven Houthis - including leaders - were killed in a Yemeni army bombing in Ash-Shami front.

“The shelling targeted a Houthi operation room, were a number of leaders were present for a meeting,” a Yemeni military source added.

Topics: Yemen saada Houthi

