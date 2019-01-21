You are here

  • Home
  • Erdogan: Turkey will not allow Syria safe zone that will turn into ‘swamp’
﻿

Erdogan: Turkey will not allow Syria safe zone that will turn into ‘swamp’

Erdogan says Turkey will establish a 20-mile (some 30-kilometer) deep "safe zone" in northern Syria following discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP/Burhan Ozbilici)
Updated 21 January 2019
Reuters
0

Erdogan: Turkey will not allow Syria safe zone that will turn into ‘swamp’

  • Erdogan said Turkey would work with anyone willing to provide it with logistic support for the planned safe zone
  • US President Donald Trump confounded his own national security team with a surprise decision last month to withdraw all 2,000 US troops from Syria
Updated 21 January 2019
Reuters
0

ANKARA: Turkey will never allow the implementation of a safe zone in Syria that will turn into “a swamp” like in northern Iraq, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, referring to an area where Kurdish militants have operations.
Speaking at an event in Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey would work with anyone willing to provide it with logistic support for the planned safe zone, but added that it would take steps in Syria if promises made to Ankara weren’t kept.
US President Donald Trump confounded his own national security team with a surprise decision last month to withdraw all 2,000 US troops from Syria. Since then, Trump and Erdogan have discussed a safe zone which Turkey would set up in Syria along the length of their border.

Topics: Turkey Erdogan Syria Iraq

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey sentences detained judge who won human rights award to 10 years
0
Middle-East
Turkey-backed fighters await ‘zero hour’ to attack Syria’s Manbij

HRW criticizes Italy, EU’s Libya migrant policy

Updated 11 min 15 sec ago
AP
0

HRW criticizes Italy, EU’s Libya migrant policy

  • Rights group says that unquestioning foreign support for Libya leads to migrants being held in “arbitrary, abusive detention”
Updated 11 min 15 sec ago
AP
0

CAIRO: Human Rights Watch is urging Italy and the EU to condition their support to Libya on tangible improvements in detention conditions for migrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

The New York-based rights group says in a report Monday that unquestioning foreign support for Libya’s coast guard leads to migrants being held in “arbitrary, abusive detention.”

It condemned such efforts to stem migration to Europe as contributing “to a cycle of extreme abuse” against people fleeing war and poverty.

The report documents “severe overcrowding, unsanitary conditions, malnutrition, and lack of adequate health care” in detention centers, including at least four instances of violent abuse by guards.

It says children have also been seen to be held in poor conditions.

Millions of migrants have applied for asylum in Europe, but some countries have toughened their asylum laws and tried to deport more people than they did previously.

On Sunday, a private rescue boat carrying dozens of migrants said that for a second day several nations had not given permission for it to enter a safe port, while another vessel filled with panicky migrants and described as taking on water in the southern Mediterranean was helped by a cargo ship.

The Dutch-flagged boat Sea-Watch 3, run by a German non-governmental group, said it had contacted Italy, Malta, Libya and the Netherlands asking where it could land the 47 migrants it had taken aboard. Sea-Watch tweeted that Libyan officials hung up when it asked for a port assignment.

An Italian state TV reporter aboard Sea-Watch 3 said the rescue took place Saturday about 50 km off the coast west of Tripoli in Libya’s search-and-rescue area. Libya-based human traffickers launch flimsy or rickety boats crowded with migrants hoping to reach Europe and its opportunities for better lives.

Topics: Human Rights Watch Libya Italy European Union (EU)

Related

0
Middle-East
Boat with migrants rescued off Libya looks for port to dock
0
Middle-East
Boat carrying over 300 migrants rescued off Libya reaches Spain

Latest updates

Uzbekistan pay the penalty as Australia hold nerve to reach last-eight
0
President of Saudi civil aviation authority is relieved from his post by royal order
0
HRW criticizes Italy, EU’s Libya migrant policy
0
Davos at crossroads in age of populism, looming ‘climate catastrophe’
0
Mexican radio journalist murdered, first reporter death of 2019
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.