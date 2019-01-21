You are here

  • Home
  • Farida Khelfa returns to the runway for Schiaparelli
﻿

Farida Khelfa returns to the runway for Schiaparelli

Farida Khelfa (far-right) just returned to the runway in a Schiaparelli show. (File photo: AFP)
Updated 21 January 2019
Arab News
0

Farida Khelfa returns to the runway for Schiaparelli

Updated 21 January 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: French-Algerian actress Farida Khelfa just returned to the runway at Paris Couture Week, walking the catwalk for Schiaparelli.

The 58-year-old was the brand ambassador for the Parisian label for five years, before she abruptly stepped down in 2017 and her turn on the catwalk on Monday has tongues wagging about a possible return.

She walked in the label’s spring 2019 couture show in Paris wearing a dark A-line coat with a large brooch at the collar, cowboy boots and a box clutch.

View this post on Instagram

@Schiaparelli @bertrandguyon

A post shared by Farida khelfa (@faridakhelfa) on

Topics: Farida Khelfa Paris couture week fashion

Little-known designer to lead fashion house Lanvin

Updated 21 January 2019
AFP
0

Little-known designer to lead fashion house Lanvin

  • Bruno Sialelli is the fourth creative director to head the troubled brand in four years
  • The turmoil at the house began in 2015 with the departure of star designer Alber Elbaz
Updated 21 January 2019
AFP
0

PARIS: A little known 31-year-old French fashion designer was handed the keys to Lanvin Monday, the oldest couture house of all.
Bruno Sialelli, who has previously worked for Loewe, Balenciaga and Acne Studios, is the fourth creative director to head the troubled brand in four years.
He has been charged with unifying its men’s and women’s lines after the Chinese conglomerate Fosun, who bought out the brand last year, said they wanted to take Lanvin in a “pivotal new direction.”
Chief executive Jean-Philippe Hecquet said that they were won over by Sialelli’s “singular and very personal vision, his audacity, his culture, his energy and ability to bild a strong creative team.”
The turmoil at the house began in 2015 with the departure of star designer Alber Elbaz after a 14-year run during which the brand became a favorite of the fashion set.
The following year the company — then owned by the Taiwanese media magnate Shaw-Lan Wang — sank to a loss of €18.3 million, its first in a decade.
Elbaz was eventually replaced by Bouchra Jarrar, who quit after just 16 months.

Topics: fashion couture Lanvin France

Related

0
Business & Economy
China’s Fosun snaps up France’s Lanvin in fashion expansion
0
Offbeat
Grown-up Minnie Mouse gets mature Lanvin makeover

Latest updates

Uzbekistan pay the penalty as Australia hold nerve to reach last-eight
0
President of Saudi civil aviation authority is relieved from his post by royal order
0
HRW criticizes Italy, EU’s Libya migrant policy
0
Davos at crossroads in age of populism, looming ‘climate catastrophe’
0
Mexican radio journalist murdered, first reporter death of 2019
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.