Pim Verbeek says future is bright for Oman despite Iran defeat

It was not to be for Oman who lost 2-0 to Iran in the UAE. (AFP)
Updated 21 January 2019
Arab News
LONDON: Pim Verbeek revealed he is optimistic about the future of Oman football despite the side’s exit from the Asian Cup at the hands of Iran.
The Gulf Cup champions impressed in the group stage by making it through to the knockout stages — largely thanks to a 3-1 win over Turkmenistan that allowed them to sneak into the second round as one of the best-placed third-place teams.
But a 2-0 defeat to a very impressive Iran side ended any hopes Oman had of a fairytale run to the later stages in the UAE.
Verbeek, however, admitted they had been beaten by the better side and that despite the defeat the future remains bright for Oman.
“We knew that Iran were the number one side in Asia and that they were stronger than us, so we did everything that was possible to get a result,” the Dutch coach said.
“We gave at least one unlucky goal away and I am not talking about the penalty which we missed early on.
“In the second half, we tried everything to score a goal and come back from 2-0 down, but Iran kept us under control. We are disappointed of course that we lost, but Iran were the better team.
“We had a fantastic tournament and we should not be ashamed that we lost to a team such as Iran. The team has a future as, even though we are a small country, we have talent.”

Uzbekistan pay the penalty as Australia hold nerve to reach last-eight

Uzbekistan pay the penalty as Australia hold nerve to reach last-eight

  • Mat Ryan the hero as keeper saves two Uzbek spotkicks.
  • Neither side could break deadlock in 120 minutes of goals football in Al-Ain.
AL-AIN: Goalkeeper Mat Ryan brilliantly saved two penalties as defending champions Australia won a dramatic shoot-out with Uzbekistan to reach the Asian Cup quarter-finals on Monday.
Australia had the better of a goalless 120 minutes before Brighton’s Ryan stopped spot-kicks from Islom Tukhtakhujaev and Marat Bikmaev in a tense shoot-out that finished 4-2.
Hertha Berlin’s Mathew Leckie, returning from a hamstring injury, buried the decisive kick to put the Socceroos into a clash against either hosts UAE or Kyrgyzstan.
Uzbekistan were well on top in the first half against a pedestrian Australia who managed just one shot on target before the break, an innocuous effort from Aziz Behich.
Central defender Trent Sainsbury, back from suspension, will have nightmares about how he was shrugged off by Eldor Shomurodov for a one-on-one chance saved by Ryan’s arm.
Javokhir Sidikov fizzed one wide of the upright after Jaloliddin Masharipov all too easily evaded the joint challenge of Rhyan Grant and Awer Mabil.
But Australia seemed determined to mix it up after the break and as they finally clicked, Jamie Maclaren had a shot blocked before Grant twice had opportunities with his head.
Leckie then made his long-awaited first appearance of the tournament, and he had an immediate impact in the forward line.
Leckie was part of a move that left Maclaren inches away from the opener, and then after dribbling into the box he was only denied by a smart stop from Ignatiy Nesterov.
Rogic’s sharp shot was turned around the post by Nesterov and after they went into extra time, the influential Celtic man curled another one just past the upright.
However, neither side could get the winner and ultimately Ryan was the difference as he stood up to Tukhtakhujaev’s kick straight down the middle, and dived low for Bikmaev’s.
But in a sour note for the holders, Rogic picked up a harsh yellow card in the first half which will rule him out of the quarter-final.

