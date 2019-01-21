You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwait budget to boost spending to spur growth
﻿

Kuwait budget to boost spending to spur growth

A Kuwaiti man sits on a bench outside the Kuwait Stock Exchange, October 2, 2011. (Reuters)
Updated 41 sec ago
Reuters
0

Kuwait budget to boost spending to spur growth

Updated 41 sec ago
Reuters
0

KUWAIT: Major oil producer Kuwait on Monday announced a state budget for the year ending on March 31, 2020, projecting a 4.7 percent rise in spending to 22.5 billion dinars ($74.15 billion) to drive economic growth.
The Kuwaiti Finance Minister Nayef al-Hajraf said he expected the average oil price to range between $55 to $65 per barrel, higher than the projected $50 a barrel in its last budget.
The budget deficit in the new fiscal year was projected at 7.7 billion dinars after accounting for a deposit of 10 percent of total revenue into the sovereign wealth fund. The deficit was 2.1 percent lower than the 2018/2019 budget, according to the budget statement. ($1 = 0.3034 Kuwaiti dinars)

Topics: Kuwait

Davos: IMF raises Saudi economic growth forecast for 2020

Christine Lagarde said the IMF is making “a further downward revision” in its global economic forecasts. (WEF)
Updated 8 min 54 sec ago
Arab News
0

Davos: IMF raises Saudi economic growth forecast for 2020

Updated 8 min 54 sec ago
Arab News
0

DAVOS: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its growth forecast for Saudi Arabia in 2020 — although said the economy will expand more slowly than expected this year.

In its World Economic Outlook update for January, the IMF raised its growth forecast for the Kingdom by 0.2 percentage points, to 2.1 percent. 

However, the IMF lowered its projection for this year to 1.8 percent, down from 2.4 percent in its October report.

The global lender on Monday unveiled a gloomy worldwide economic outlook, as it warned of risk factors ranging from the US-China trade war to Brexit.

Christine Lagarde, managing director of the IMF, and Gita Gopinath, chief economist, shared the IMF's outlook in Davos, Switzerland, ahead of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting.

Lagarde said the IMF is making  “a further downward revision” in its global economic forecasts.

“After two years of solid expansion, the world economy is growing more slowly than expected and risks are rising,” she said. 

Lagarde urged policymakers to address economic vulnerabilities, especially by reducing high government debt.

Gopinath said the IMF had revised its global growth forecast for 2019 to 3.5 percent, 0.2 percentage points lower than the previous estimate.

The global growth forecast for 2020 is 3.6 percent, 0.1 percentage point lower than previously forecast. 

“The downward revisions are modest; however we believe the risks to more significant downward corrections are rising,” Gopinath told a press conference in Davos.

“The global expansion is weakening, and at a rate that is somewhat faster than expected.”

Gopinath said we are not necessarily “staring at an imminent global downturn,” but pointed to “two key sources of risk” in the future: An escalation in trade tensions, and a possible worsening of financial conditions.

China’s growth slowdown could be “faster than expected” if the trade war with the US continues, she added, while Brexit and a protracted US government shutdown also pose risks.

“Policymakers need to act now to reverse headwinds to growth and to prepare for the next downturn,” she said. 

Economic growth in the Middle East and North Africa is forecast at just 2.4 percent this year, below the global average and a decline of 0.3 percentage points on the projections laid out in the previous World Economic Outlook, released in October.

Topics: Davos 2019

Latest updates

Kuwait budget to boost spending to spur growth
0
Migrants need better access to health care in Europe: WHO
0
Saudi Arabia out of Asian Cup after 1-0 defeat to Japan
0
Davos: IMF raises Saudi economic growth forecast for 2020
0
Farida Khelfa returns to the runway for Schiaparelli
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.