Kuwait budget to boost spending to spur growth

Davos: IMF raises Saudi economic growth forecast for 2020

DAVOS: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its growth forecast for Saudi Arabia in 2020 — although said the economy will expand more slowly than expected this year.

In its World Economic Outlook update for January, the IMF raised its growth forecast for the Kingdom by 0.2 percentage points, to 2.1 percent.

However, the IMF lowered its projection for this year to 1.8 percent, down from 2.4 percent in its October report.

The global lender on Monday unveiled a gloomy worldwide economic outlook, as it warned of risk factors ranging from the US-China trade war to Brexit.

Christine Lagarde, managing director of the IMF, and Gita Gopinath, chief economist, shared the IMF's outlook in Davos, Switzerland, ahead of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting.

Lagarde said the IMF is making “a further downward revision” in its global economic forecasts.

“After two years of solid expansion, the world economy is growing more slowly than expected and risks are rising,” she said.

Lagarde urged policymakers to address economic vulnerabilities, especially by reducing high government debt.

Gopinath said the IMF had revised its global growth forecast for 2019 to 3.5 percent, 0.2 percentage points lower than the previous estimate.

The global growth forecast for 2020 is 3.6 percent, 0.1 percentage point lower than previously forecast.

“The downward revisions are modest; however we believe the risks to more significant downward corrections are rising,” Gopinath told a press conference in Davos.

“The global expansion is weakening, and at a rate that is somewhat faster than expected.”

Gopinath said we are not necessarily “staring at an imminent global downturn,” but pointed to “two key sources of risk” in the future: An escalation in trade tensions, and a possible worsening of financial conditions.

China’s growth slowdown could be “faster than expected” if the trade war with the US continues, she added, while Brexit and a protracted US government shutdown also pose risks.

“Policymakers need to act now to reverse headwinds to growth and to prepare for the next downturn,” she said.

Economic growth in the Middle East and North Africa is forecast at just 2.4 percent this year, below the global average and a decline of 0.3 percentage points on the projections laid out in the previous World Economic Outlook, released in October.