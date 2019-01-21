Top seven Mideast-focused panels at Davos

DAVOS: Over 3,000 political, business and civil leaders are gathering in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting — including a sizeable delegation from Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.
Several panels focusing on the region will be held during the four-day event; here are seven that caught our eye.
Tuesday, 5:45 p.m. — Strategic Outlook on the Middle East
A look at how regional leaders can unlock the full potential of its next generation of entrepreneurs and workers. Speakers include Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, Saudi Arabia’s minister of economy and planning.
Wednesday, 10 a.m. — An Insight, An Idea with Haifaa Al-Mansour
Saudi Arabia’s first female filmmaker and Crystal Award winner is due to speak about her dedication to breaking boundaries and shaping new stories.
Wednesday, 12 noon — The New Energy Equation
A panel on strategic shifts in energy cooperation and markets; speakers include Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih.
Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. — The Future of Science and Technology in Society
Sarah Al-Amiri, UAE minister for advanced sciences, is one of the speakers on this panel about how science and technology is reshaping politics, business and public policy.
Thursday, 9:15 a.m. — Next Steps for Saudi Arabia
Al-Tuwaijri, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, and Tadawul Chairperson Sarah Al-Suhaimi are the Saudi speakers on this panel about the Kingdom’s reform plans.
Thursday, 1 p.m. — Asia’s Bet on the Middle East
This panel on the shifting relations between the two regions includes Iraqi Finance Minister Fuad Hussein as a speaker.
Thursday 1:30 p.m. — A Conversation with Omar Al-Razzaz, Prime Minister of Jordan
The Jordanian PM is set to speak to CNBC’s Hadley Gamble.