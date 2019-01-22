You are here

Report reveals an undeclared N. Korean missile base headquarters

In this April 15, 2017, file photo, navy personnel sit in front of a submarine-launched "Pukguksong" ballistic missile (SLBM) as it is paraded across Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP)
  • The report noted that missile operating bases would presumably be subject to declaration, verification, and dismantlement in any denuclearization deal
WASHINGTON: One of 20 undeclared ballistic missile operating bases in North Korea serves as a missile headquarters, according to a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) published on Monday.
“The Sino-ri missile operating base and the Nodong missiles deployed at this location fit into North Korea’s presumed nuclear military strategy by providing an operational-level nuclear or conventional first strike capability,” the report said.
The discovery of an undeclared missile headquarters comes three days after US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he “looks forward” to another summit to discuss denuclearization with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in late February.
CSIS, which last reported on the 20 undeclared bases in November, said the Sino-ri base has never been declared by North Korea and as a result “does not appear to be the subject of denuclearization negotiations.”
The report noted that missile operating bases would presumably be subject to declaration, verification, and dismantlement in any denuclearization deal.
“The North Koreans are not going to negotiate over things they don’t disclose,” said Victor Cha, one of the authors of the report. “It looks like they’re playing a game. They’re still going to have all this operational capability,” even if they destroy their disclosed nuclear facilities.
Located 132 miles (212 kilometers) north of the demilitarized zone, the Sino-ri complex is a seven-square-mile (18-square-km) base that plays a key role in developing ballistic missiles capable of reaching South Korea, Japan, and even the US territory of Guam in the Western Pacific, the report said.
It houses a regiment-sized unit equipped with Nodong-1 medium-range ballistic missiles, the report added.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Satellite images of the base from Dec. 27, 2018 show an entrance to an underground bunker, reinforced shelters and a headquarters, the report said.

Frenchman linked to Sarkozy probe faces UK extradition hearing

French-Algerian businessman Alexandre Djouhri arrives at Westminster Magistrates court in central London on January 21, 2019 to attend an extradition hearing. (AFP)
Updated 35 min 39 sec ago
AFP
0

Frenchman linked to Sarkozy probe faces UK extradition hearing

  • The 59-year-old businessman was summoned several times by the French courts and arrested at London Heathrow Airport in January 2018 on a European arrest warrant
Updated 35 min 39 sec ago
AFP
0

LONDON: The Franco-Algerian businessman arrested in Britain as part of a probe into France’s former president Nicolas Sarkozy claimed on Monday he was a “victim” of French magistrates at his extradition hearing in London.
Alexandre Djouhri is a key figure in the investigation into the alleged Libyan financing of Sarkozy’s 2007 presidential campaign.
Speaking to AFP outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Djouhri said: “I’m a grandfather, I’m a father and they deny me the right to exist, and that’s incredible.”
“It’s not French justice, it’s two magistrates who have made a forgery in writing, and I have absolute proof,” he said, naming two French prosecutors.
After several postponements, the extradition hearing began at 1000 GMT with the French state’s presentation. The court’s decision is expected on Thursday.
Djouhri said he expected judge Vanessa Baraitser to “deliver justice,” claiming he was “not a fugitive.”
The 59-year-old businessman was summoned several times by the French courts and arrested at London Heathrow Airport in January 2018 on a European arrest warrant.
French investigators are examining his alleged involvement in the 2009 sale of a villa in the French Alps for around 10 million euros.
A Libyan investment fund managed by ex-chief of staff Bashir Saleh of Libya’s deposed leader Muammar Qaddafi bought the property at a “very inflated” price, and Djouhri is suspected of being its true owner, a source close to the inquiry has told AFP.
Djouhri was released on bail on health grounds in February after suffering from heart problems.
He underwent surgery earlier this year, a source close to the case previously told AFP.
Djouhri in September called the arrest warrant “fraudulent.”
The businessman must adhere to bail conditions which mean he must stay in his home from 2:00 am to 6:00 am and report to a police station between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 pm.
He must also remain within the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea and the neighboring City of Westminster district.
Djouhri’s lawyer Mark Summers said the bail conditions were “extremely onerous.”

