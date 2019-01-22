You are here

  • Home
  • Taiwan’s ‘selfie queen’ Gigi Wu dies after ravine fall
﻿

Taiwan’s ‘selfie queen’ Gigi Wu dies after ravine fall

Taiwan's "selfie" queen is pictured along a lake in this photo she posted on Instagram. (Gigi Wu via Instagram)
Updated 45 sec ago
AFP
0

Taiwan’s ‘selfie queen’ Gigi Wu dies after ravine fall

  • The social media star fell down a ravine in Taiwan’s Yushan national park on Saturday
  • She used a satellite phone to tell friends of the fate that had befallen her
Updated 45 sec ago
AFP
0

TAIPEI: Taiwanese rescue teams were trying Tuesday to retrieve the body of a dead hiker who became famous on social media for taking selfies on top of mountain peaks dressed in a bikini.
Gigi Wu — dubbed the “Bikini Climber” by fans — used a satellite phone on Saturday to tell friends she had fallen down a ravine in Taiwan’s Yushan national park and badly injured herself.
Rescue helicopters struggled to reach her because of bad weather and officials eventually located her lifeless body on Monday.
“The weather conditions in the mountains are not good, we have asked our rescuers to move the body to a more open space and after the weather clears we will make a request for a helicopter to bring the body down,” Lin Cheng-yi, from the Nantou County Fire and Rescue Services, told reporters.
Officials said Wu had told friends she was unable to move the lower half of her body after a fall of some 20-30 meters (65-100 feet) but was able to give her coordinates.
She is the latest in a string of social media adventure seekers who have met an untimely end.
Last week, the bodies of an Indian couple were found at the bottom of a popular overlook in California’s Yosemite National Park after hikers alerted officials to their camera equipment at the top of the cliff.
New Taipei City native Wu, 36, built up a sizeable social media following through photos of herself at the top of mountains dressed in bikinis.
She usually wore hiking clothes to scale the mountains, only changing into a bikini once she reached the top.
In an interview with local channel FTV last year, she said she had scaled more than 100 peaks in four years.
“I put on a bikini in each one of the 100 mountains. I only have around 97 bikinis so I accidentally repeated some,” she said.
When asked why she did it, she replied: “It just looks so beautiful, what’s not to like?“
While Taiwan is a largely tropical country, it boasts a spine of towering peaks down its middle that regularly top 3,000 meters. In the winter, temperatures routinely drop well below freezing on the mountain slopes.
Lin said their top rescue team hiked for 28 hours to reach the body, only sleeping for three hours because they knew temperatures were rapidly plunging.

Topics: Gigi Wu selfie Yushan national park Taiwan social media

Related

0
Offbeat
Snapchat selfie sparks terror scare on Indian flight
0
Offbeat
Python selfie puts Indian forest ranger in tight spot

Japan Princess Mako’s boyfriend bids to clear path for wedding

Updated 36 min 5 sec ago
0

Japan Princess Mako’s boyfriend bids to clear path for wedding

  • Princess Mako is the eldest daughter of Prince Akishino, Naruhito’s brother, and Princess Kiko
  • The marriage was dramatically called off last February
Updated 36 min 5 sec ago
0
TOKYO: The boyfriend of Japan’s Princess Mako insisted Tuesday his family had no financial difficulties hanging over them, after reports of a unpaid loan apparently forced a postponement to a fairytale wedding between the two college sweethearts.
Kei Komuro and Mako, the eldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, had been scheduled to become formally engaged in a traditional Japanese court ceremony last year before a royal wedding planned in late 2018.
But the marriage was dramatically called off last February amid reports Komuro’s family had run into financial difficulties, with his mother failing to repay a four-million-yen ($36,000) loan from a former fiance of hers.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Komuro said: “My mother and I both understand that the (financial) support from the ex-fiance of my mother has been settled.”
Komuro said that when his mother and her fiance split up in 2012, the man had said the money he had offered them during the engagement did not need to be repaid.
But he changed his tune the year after, according to Komuro, demanding the money back in a letter in August 2013.
Komuro’s mother met her former partner and told him she could not repay the money and there was no further request.
Komuro said he and his mother were then “bewildered” when reports surfaced in December 2017 that the ex-fiance still wanted his cash back, just two months after the royal engagement was announced.
“My mother and I both appreciate the support we received from the former fiance, and we will make efforts to gain understanding from him,” Komuro’s statement concluded.
In February 2018 the pair postponed the wedding until 2020, saying they needed more time to prepare, but rumors swirled in Japanese gossip magazines that there was more to the delay than simple money problems.
“We have come to realize that we do not have enough time to prepare for the ceremonies and our new life before the wedding planned in autumn,” Mako said in a statement released through the imperial household agency at the time.
She said the announcement of their planned engagement was made “too hastily” after the news leaked out.
“We should have thought carefully whether the pace was actually right for us ... Now, we’d like to have the marriage, a major life event, in a better way.”
She apologized to those planning the royal wedding, blaming the couple’s “immaturity.” They are both 27.
Mako’s father Prince Akishino told reporters in November the pair “should take proper measures” if they still hope to get married.
Unless they “clear the problem,” we cannot hold the ritual for a formal engagement, he said.
The Japanese royal family has a packed schedule this year, as the 85-year-old Emperor Akihito abdicates on April 30 — the first time for more than two centuries that a Japanese emperor has stepped down.
His eldest son Naruhito is set to ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne a day later.
Mako is the eldest daughter of Prince Akishino, Naruhito’s brother, and Princess Kiko.

Latest updates

Taiwan’s ‘selfie queen’ Gigi Wu dies after ravine fall
0
Ronaldo faces multi-million tax fraud fine in Madrid court
0
Kuril islands: strategic chain at heart of Russia-Japan dispute
0
Japan Princess Mako’s boyfriend bids to clear path for wedding
0
Oscars race kicks into high gear with nominations reveal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.