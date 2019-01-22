You are here

UBS annual profits soar to $4.9 billion

UBS’ net income for the whole of 2018 was still up 25 percent from the previous year. (Reuters)
Updated 22 January 2019
AFP
ZURICH: Swiss banking giant UBS saw its net profits leap by almost five times last year to $4.9 billion (€4.3 billion) despite “challenging conditions,” it said Tuesday.

UBS’ 2017 results were hammered by US tax reforms that forced banks that operate in the United States to book substantial one-time losses in the final quarter of that year, but which were expected to be mostly favorable beyond that.

Excluding the impact of changes in US tax laws, UBS net income for 2018 as a whole was still up by 25 percent from the previous year.

“I want to thank all UBS employees for a very successful 2018 in overall challenging conditions,” chief executive Sergio P. Ermotti said in a statement.

He underscored geopolitical tensions, increased protectionism and trade friction, and financial market volatility, all of which weighed on investor sentiment in the second half of the year.

“We’ve seen some normalization in markets early in 2019, we will stay focused on balancing efficiency and investments for growth, in order to keep delivering on our capital return objectives while creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders,” Ermotti said.

Commenting on the fourth quarter 2018, he added: “The strength of our strategic choices and diversified franchise once again came through ... as we delivered a resilient performance despite historically tough market conditions.”

Net profit in the quarter came to $696 million, below an average analyst forecast compiled by the Swiss agency AWP, of $751 million.

Transactions by clients in the Americas and Asia Pacific region slumped, with the investment bank unit posting a plunge of 84 percent in pre-tax operating profit owing to a difficult market environment.

Topics: banking UBS

Saudi Aramco boss reveals gas and LNG ambitions amid petchems push

Updated 22 January 2019
Arab News
Saudi Aramco boss reveals gas and LNG ambitions amid petchems push

  • Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser: We are in discussions in different countries with a lot of partners. We are reviewing these opportunities to make final decisions in terms of investment
  • Amin Nasser: A lot of it is in partnerships with leading companies around the world and it is either in gas investment, LNG investment or both
Updated 22 January 2019
Arab News
London: Saudi Aramco is eyeing gas and LNG acquisitions as it also prepares for the potential purchase of the Kingdom’s biggest chemical maker, CEO Amin Nasser revealed on Tuesday.

He made the disclosure in an interview with Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“We are in discussions in different countries currently with a lot of partners. We are reviewing these opportunities to make final decisions in terms of investment,” Nasser said.

“A lot of it is in partnerships with leading companies around the world and it is either in gas investment, LNG investment or both.”

Aramco has also been in discussions with a credit rating agency ahead of a planned bond sale.

It comes ahead of the potential purchase of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), the Kingdom’s biggest chemical maker and a key part of Aramco’s ambitions to grow its global petrochemicals business.

“We will decide soon how much we would like to take from the bond market. Definitely it is going to be an international bond. We are currently in discussion with regard to how much and where,” Nasser said.

He said that the purchase price for SABIC was still under discussion.

“We are in discussion currently with the Public Investment Fund about acquisition of 70 percent of the share of SABIC. We are in discussion with regard to the price at this stage,” he said.

Earlier this month Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said Aramco would issue bonds in the second quarter of 2019.

Aramco’s planned acquisition of SABIC is expected to involve buying all or nearly all of the 70 percent stake in the chemicals company held by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the Kingdom’s principal sovereign wealth fund.

Nasser said that there was no plan to acquire the 30 percent of the company that is currently publicly traded in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Amin Nasser Davos 2019 WEF

