American held in Russia for espionage to appear in court

Paul Whelan, a former US Marine, was arrested in Moscow at the end of December. (AFP)
Updated 22 January 2019
AP
MOSCOW: An American man who is being held in Moscow on suspicion of spying is due in court.
Paul Whelan, a former US Marine, was arrested in Moscow at the end of December. The arrest raised speculation that he could be swapped for one of the Russians held in the US, such as gun rights activist Maria Butina, who has pleaded guilty to acting as a foreign agent in the US
Whelan is to appear in court on Tuesday where the judge is expected to extend his arrest.
Spying charges carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years in Russia.

Topics: US Russia

Indian police arrest 61 Rohingya Muslims this week

Updated 22 January 2019
AP
0

Indian police arrest 61 Rohingya Muslims this week

  • Indian border guards have denied Bangladesh media reports that India is pushing Rohingya across the border
  • More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar, chiefly to Bangladesh, since August 2017
Updated 22 January 2019
AP
0

GAUHATI,India: Police in northeastern India say they have arrested 61 Rohingya Muslims this week amid reports that more than 1,300 have recently crossed the border into Bangladesh.
In Assam state, police say they arrested 30 Rohingya, including 12 children, who were found traveling on a bus Monday night to Gauhati, the state capital.
In neighboring Tripura state, police said they arrested 31 Rohingya on Tuesday after they spent two days in a no man’s land along the border with Bangladesh.
Indian border guards have denied Bangladesh media reports that India is pushing Rohingya across the border.
More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar, chiefly to Bangladesh, since August 2017 to escape army-led violence against them. India has deported more than a dozen in the past two months for illegal entry.

Topics: India Rohingya Myanmar

