Nadine Labaki, Rami Malek score Oscar nominations as race kicks off

The Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, with many a surprise nod and some history-making submissions. (File photo: AFP)
Updated 22 January 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: The Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, with Lebanese director Nadine Labaki scoring a nomination for her film, “Capernaum.”

Meanwhile, American-Egyptian actor Rami Malek was nominated for “Leading Actor” for his role as Freddie Mercury in in Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” while breakout star Mahershala Ali scored a “Supporting Actor” nomination for his role in “Green Book.” Ali made history for being reported as the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar in 2017, for his role in "Moonlight."

Actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani announced the nominations at 5:20 a.m. in Los Angeles, as film critics, movie stars and producers and directors across the world set their alarms early to catch the eagerly-awaited submissions for Hollywood's most coveted awards.

The show will take place on Feb. 24 and will see Hollywood’s cream of the crop go head to head.

Labaki’s “Capernaum” was widely expected to be nominated as it has been well received by international critics.

The gritty film, which won the 2018 Cannes Jury Prize, centers on a poverty-stricken child who sues his parents in protest of the life they have given him. Last year’s Oscar entry from Lebanon, Ziad Doueiri’s “The Insult,” also earned a nomination.

One of the most buzzed-about foreign language films this year, however, is “Roma” from Alfonso Cuaron — a black and white ode to his childhood in 1970s Mexico City that took home two Golden Globes, including best director.

The film was produced by streaming giant Netflix, which has come under criticism from its more traditional rivals for its strategy of massive online distribution of original content — and screenings in only a few cinemas.

“Roma” is the first Netflix film to vie for glory in major Oscar categories.

It was also nominated in the coveted “Best Film” category, alongside “Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Favorite,” “Green Book,” “Roma” and “A Star is Born.”

Last year, the awards season was marked by the Harvey Weinstein scandal, and the birth of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements against sexual misconduct and harassment in the workplace.

This year, multiple controversies are plaguing the Oscars — none of them related to last year's bombshell.

In August, the Academy — under fire for being too elitist — announced it would add a “best popular film” award. But many saw the new category as a booby prize for blockbusters like “Black Panther” that would keep them out of contention for top honors.

The plan was scrapped a month later.

Then actor-comedian Kevin Hart had perhaps the briefest tenure ever as Oscars host — a few days. He withdrew after homophobic tweets he had written years ago sparked a crippling backlash on social media.

Of course, on Oscars night, the focus will revert to the nominees and the red carpet glamor.

Key Nominations

Best Film

‘Black Panther’

‘BlacKkKlansman’

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

‘The Favorite’

‘Green Book’

‘Roma’

‘A Star is Born’

Vice

Best Foreign Language Film  

‘Capernaum’ (Lebanon)

‘Cold War’ (Poland)

‘Never Look Away’ (Germany)

‘Roma’ (Mexico)

‘Shoplifters’ (Japan)

Best Actor

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

Best Actress 

Yalitza Aparicio, "Roma"

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Topics: Academy Awards Oscars Hollywood

Artists discuss their most personal pieces at Sharjah Film Platform

Updated 22 January 2019
Kateryna Kadabashy
0

Artists discuss their most personal pieces at Sharjah Film Platform

Updated 22 January 2019
Kateryna Kadabashy
0

SHARJAH: An artist’s work reveals how they see the world through their own personal lens and that theme was explored at a recent panel discussion during the inaugural Sharjah Film Platform festival.

Set to wrap up on Jan. 26, the film festival is screening more than 140 movies from over 40 countries and is also hosting a series of panel discussions — all organized by the Sharjah Art Foundation.

One of the panel discussions, titled “Ethnographic Entanglements,” saw artist Minia Biabiany, artist Basir Mahmood and filmmaker-artist Laura Huertas Millan come together to debate themes of ethnography — the study of people and cultures that is designed to explore the phenomena of researchers observing society from the point of view of the subject of the study.  

Artist Mahmood discussed a video installation he created called “I’m on the ‘us’ side and you are on the other.”

The work documents Pakistani and Indian army parades between the two countries’ borders and the artist told the crowd that the aim of the piece was to look at an issue that is so personal to him from an outsider’s perspective while sharing that experience with the audience.

For her part, Biabiany took to the stage to discuss the inspiration for her art piece, “Toli Toli” (2018), which was shown at the 10th Berlin Biennale.

The art piece reflects on knowledge systems, gestures, and narratives that are disappearing from the artist’s native Guadeloupe. The art work combines hand-woven bamboo mats with a video production by the artist in an installation that mimicks the traditional fishing traps of Guadeloupe — a metaphor for the entanglement of the country’s tropical environment with its colonial past.

Meanwhile, Millan spoke about her interest in post-colonialism and said that it was sparked after she saw postcards with images of indigenous people, portraying them from a subordinate, inferior angle. One of the artist’s films, “Journey to a Land Otherwise Known,” was inspired by the so-called human zoos in Europe during the height of the colonial period in the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries.

The film centers on a tropical greenhouse in France and is narrated by excerpts from colonial books describing the people and lands they conquered and explored.

Topics: Sharjah Art Foundation Sharjah Film Platform

