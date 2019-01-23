You are here

  • Home
  • Riyadh hosts international water conference
﻿

Riyadh hosts international water conference

1 / 2
Saudi Arabia has achieved several successes in the field of water research. (SPA)
2 / 2
Saudi Arabia has achieved several successes in the field of water research. (SPA)
Updated 23 January 2019
Arab News
0

Riyadh hosts international water conference

  • UN studies estimate that 5.3 billion people will face water scarcity by 2025, signaling a global crisis that could be exacerbated by irregular distribution of rainfall
Updated 23 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Badran A. Al-Omar, rector of King Saud University (KSU), on Tuesday inaugurated the eighth International Conference on Water Resources and Arid Environments at the KSU’s headquarters in Riyadh.
The conference was organized by the Prince Sultan Institute for Environmental, Water and Desert Research, the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Water Award, and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.
The two-day event is sponsored by Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh.
The chairman of the conference’s supervisory authority, Dr. Abdulmalik Al-Asheikh, delivered a speech in which he expressed pride in the international status reached by the water award, especially under the patronage of King Salman.
The chairman said attendees included many researchers, and 316 scientific papers were submitted from 34 countries, 105 of which were accepted.
The conference aims to try and solve problems related to the environment and water in arid and semi-arid regions of the world. 
The deputy minister of environment, water and agriculture, Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti, said the Kingdom is witnessing the launch of many pioneering development initiatives and projects in accordance with the Vision 2030 reform plan.
The Kingdom has achieved several successes in the field of water research, namely in developing a unified reference framework to achieve water sustainability and conservation, he added.
Al-Omar said: “It is normal to see the rapid development plans implemented by the Saudi government resulting in an increase in demand for water. These plans have been accompanied by great efforts to increase water resources and rationalize their consumption, particularly in the agricultural sector.”
He added: “I would like to commend the outstanding efforts made by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, with the adoption of several strategic plans.”
KSU has played an important role in the conservation of natural resources in the Kingdom through its strategic plans and initiatives, especially those related to the management and development of water resources, he said.
The Prince Sultan Institute for Environmental, Water and Desert Research is conducting research, scientific studies and projects through the localization and development of modern technologies.
UN studies estimate that 5.3 billion people will face water scarcity by 2025, signaling a global crisis that could be exacerbated by irregular distribution of rainfall, a growing population at a rate of 90 million people per year, and increased water consumption.

Topics: saudi water projets Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Business & Economy
Private funds to expand Saudi water plant investments
0
Business & Economy
Saudi Water & Power Forum focuses on industry challenges

Majlis culture brings a little Saudi warmth to freezing Davos

At a five-star hotel in Davos, the Saudi Arabia General Investment Authority has sponsored a prominent display proclaiming ‘The future-forward economy — Invest Saudi.’ (AN photo)
Updated 23 January 2019
Frank Kane
0

Majlis culture brings a little Saudi warmth to freezing Davos

  • The Misk Pavilion is one of the many signs of the Kingdom’s enthusiastic involvement in the world’s biggest gathering of political, business and thought leaders
Updated 23 January 2019
Frank Kane
0

DAVOS: From the sub-zero temperatures of the icy Davos Promenade you are ushered through a glass door into the warmth of a desert majlis, with works by young Saudi artists on the walls and traditional Arabian delicacies being served. It is quite a culture shock.

The Davos majlis is the work of the Misk Global Forum (MGF), the international arm of the organization founded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to promote youth empowerment. 

The Misk Pavilion is one of the many signs of the Kingdom’s enthusiastic involvement in the world’s biggest gathering of political, business and thought leaders.

“The Kingdom’s participation in WEF 2019 highlights its role in developing the regional and global economy, and reflects the nation’s continuing ambition for sustainable development,” said Bader Al-Asaker, head of the crown prince’s private office and chairman of the Misk Initiatives Center. 

The Saudi delegation’s HQ overlooks the main congress hall, inside the Davos security cordon. 

At a nearby five-star hotel, the Saudi Arabia General Investment Authority has sponsored a prominent display proclaiming: “The future-forward economy — Invest Saudi.” 

This is the second year Misk has been prominent at Davos. As well as the majlis, its pavilion offers visitors the chance to immerse themselves in modern Saudi art via a virtual reality tour of the work of four young artists.

Misk is organizing daily events there, building up to a power breakfast with leading executives on Friday on the theme of youth empowerment.

“In an age of profound economic disruption, we regard young people as the problem-solvers, not a problem to be solved,” said MGF executive manager Shaima Hamidaddin.

“We’re holding interactive discussions on how to empower young people to be the architects of the future economy, not the tenants of it.”

Topics: Davos 2019

Related

0
World
US urges coalitions against Iran’s ‘malign meddling’
Special 0
Business & Economy
Time to tear down Mideast trade barriers, Davos panel hears

Latest updates

Majlis culture brings a little Saudi warmth to freezing Davos
0
Google, Facebook spend big on US lobbying amid policy battles
0
Putin and Erdogan to hold Syria talks
0
Maldives issue warning amid spike in tourist drownings
0
Thousands of birds die at California’s Salton Sea
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.