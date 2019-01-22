You are here

  • Home
  • Singer Chris Brown released in Paris after rape complaint
﻿

Singer Chris Brown released in Paris after rape complaint

The Grammy-winning singer was detained Monday with two other suspects. (AP)
Updated 23 January 2019
AP
0

Singer Chris Brown released in Paris after rape complaint

  • Brown strongly denied the accusations
  • Brown has been authorized to leave France while the investigation is ongoing
Updated 23 January 2019
AP
0

PARIS: US singer Chris Brown and two other people were released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against them, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.
The Grammy-winning singer was detained Monday with two other suspects on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions.
The Paris prosecutor’s office told The Associated Press that Brown has been authorized to leave France while the investigation is ongoing.
A post late Tuesday on Brown’s Instagram page strongly denied the accusations.
“I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE,” the post said. “FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!“
Brown’s publicists at Sony Music wouldn’t comment Tuesday on the complaint or say what Brown, 29, was doing in Paris. His US attorney, Mark Geragos, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He completed his probation in that case in 2015, but has continued to have run-ins with police.
The woman who filed the Paris complaint said she met Brown and his friends overnight Jan. 15-16 at the club Le Crystal in the 8th arrondissement near the Champs-Elysees, and then they all went to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel near the Concorde Plaza in central Paris, according to a police official.
The Mandarin Oriental wouldn’t comment on the investigation, and Le Crystal couldn’t immediately be reached. There was no unusual activity outside either site.
One of Brown’s bodyguards is among the others detained in the Paris investigation, according to the official. They are being held by judicial police in the 17th arrondissement of northwest Paris, the official said.
The police official wasn’t authorized to be publicly named to discuss the investigation.
The detention was originally reported by French gossip magazine Closer.
Brown, who burst onto the music scene as a teen, won a Grammy Award in 2011 for best R&B album for “F.A.M.E.” and has nominations for other works. His hits include “Look at Me Now,” “Run It,” and numerous collaborations with other stars, including “Post to Be” and last year’s “Freaky Friday” with Lil Dicky.
He released a new single earlier this month and has a new album coming this year. Six of his albums have gone platinum.
He retains a huge following of devoted fans, including nearly 50 million followers on Instagram . He posted an Instagram photo Monday from Paris appearing to show him at a nightclub, among several recent posts. Followers responded with mixed messages to the rape accusation.
It’s the latest legal trouble for Brown, who was arrested at the end of a concert last year to face a felony battery charge involving a nightclub photographer.
In 2013, Brown was charged with misdemeanor assault after he was accused of striking a man outside a Washington hotel. He was ordered into rehab but was dismissed for violating facility rules. Brown spent 2½ months in custody.
After he completed court-ordered anger-management classes, Brown was accused of throwing a brick at his mother’s car following a counseling session.
After Brown posted a picture to his Instagram followers in January 2018 showing his 3-year-old daughter, Royalty, cuddling with a pet monkey, California fish and wildlife agents seized the capuchin monkey named Fiji from his home in Los Angeles.
Brown was later handed a misdemeanor charge for lacking a permit for the primate. He is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 6 in Los Angeles.

Topics: chris brown

Related

0
Offbeat
Singer Chris Brown arrested after Florida concert
0
Offbeat
Charges against singer Chris Brown a ‘setup’

A gun in the face: Davos ploy to reshape refugee debate

Updated 49 min 52 sec ago
Reuters
0

A gun in the face: Davos ploy to reshape refugee debate

  • The conference runs an hour long simulation to give attendees a taste of how it feels to be a refugee
  • The organizers of the simulation, Crossboards Foundation, say it is needed now more than ever
Updated 49 min 52 sec ago
Reuters
0

DAVOS: As businessman and bankers sip their morning coffee in a hotel lobby, admiring the Swiss Alps, a disturbing scene is unfolding in the car park below: men with guns are ordering people onto their knees and stealing their watches.
“A Day in the Life of a Refugee,” an hour-long simulation that aims to give people a taste of being an asylum-seeker, has been held for the past 11 years at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos. Its organizers say it has never been needed more than now.
With anti-immigration policies gaining major support across Western countries, the aid group that runs the simulation wants politicians, officials and chief executives attending Davos to understand the issue from the frightening perspective of a refugee.
“It’s more effective now, the message,” said Sally Begbie, director of Hong Kong-based Crossroads Foundation. “We bring it to Davos because there are people making policy here. We want to give them a brief opportunity to step in a refugee’s shoes.”
Summit organizers have also included refugees in the main program — a long-term resident of a Kenyan refugee camp is a co-chair this year. But beyond Davos, refugee groups say doors are closing, especially in Europe.
On Tuesday, the United Nations criticized European nations for not allowing boatloads of migrants to disembark at safe ports and of relying instead on Libya’s coast guard to return them to the dangerous North African country.
Among asylum-seekers who managed to reach Europe before the ports closed, many have found work but others are finding it increasingly difficult. In Italy, the government has made a new law making it harder for asylum-seekers to get work.
In a migrant camp in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, Syrian asylum-seeker Mustafa Othman complains of little to do.
“I have done nothing,” he said, adding that he had failed his first goal on arriving in Europe: “to help my family, to do something for them.” The 33-year-old left his native Aleppo in 2012 and says he suffers depression, fearing deportation.
A former engineering student who speaks several languages, he helps out at the migrant center and assists aid groups.
Many other migrants, however, have found work and a new life, especially in Germany where official data issued in April 2018 showed a growing number are finding jobs.
One of those is 25-year-old Afghan migrant Quadratullah Hotak who made it to Germany before a huge 2015 migrant influx to Europe that has fueled support for populist parties across the continent and led to an anti-immigration backlash.
Hotak is a trainee at Ford Motor Company in Cologne and says his dream is to get a master craftsman certificate, become a Ford employee and “start a family and have a good future.”
Since Chancellor Angela Merkel’s 2015 decision to welcome almost one million asylum seekers, there are growing fears that Germany cannot cope with new arrivals.
In the Davos car park, though, a group of aid workers are trying to persuade those who make official policy — as well as executives who collectively hire hundreds of thousands of people worldwide — to make the case for continuing to accept refugees.
“I was very moved by it. It will stay with me forever,” said an executive from US tech firm Hewlett Packard, one of 26 people who went through the refugee simulation on Tuesday.

Topics: Davos 2019

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Divided Arab economic summit: We must help suffering refugees
0
Middle-East
Lebanon urges return of refugees to Syria

Latest updates

Serena Williams hails Karolina Pliskova comeback after Australian Open shock
0
Bono says ‘amoral’ capitalism needs taming
0
A gun in the face: Davos ploy to reshape refugee debate
0
Lebanese blogger Nathalie Fanj braves the snow for her fashion fix in Paris
0
UN envoy to Yemen leaves Sanaa with Patrick Cammaert
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.