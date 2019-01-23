You are here

﻿

Screen Scene: What to watch at home this week

Updated 23 January 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: If you plan on staying in this week, here is what to watch.
The Ted Bundy Tapes
Creator: Joe Berlinger
Where: Netflix  
Berlinger, the documentarian behind “Paradise Lost,” presents a docuseries on the life of the 1970s serial killer Ted Bundy — “the Jack the Ripper of the United States.” The show features never-before-heard recordings from interviews conducted by two journalists with Bundy in 1980.

The Punisher
Starring: Jon Bernthal, Ebon Moss- Bachrach, Ben Barnes
Where: Netflix
Marvel’s troubled — and lethal — vigilante Frank Castle returns for a second season. This time around, the ex-marine’s quiet life on the road is turned upside-down when he becomes caught up in the attempted murder of a young girl.

Soni
Starring: Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Saloni Batra
Where: Netflix
 Hindi crime drama. Soni and her superintendent, Kalpana, have been tackling violent crimes against women, but their partnership is dissolved when Soni is transferred out for alleged misconduct. Soni’s life is confused further by the return of her estranged husband.

Trigger Warning
 Starring: Killer Mike
Where: Netflix
 Grammy- winning rapper and activist Michael Render, a.k.a. Killer Mike, investigates social issues and misconceptions in this six-part series. “We explore the human condition using non-traditional approaches,” says Render. “This show is if an anarchist determined the status quo.”

Black Earth Rising 
Starring: Michaela Cole, John Goodman
Where: Netflix, from Jan. 25  
Kate Ashby is a legal investigator in London. Her adoptive mother, Eve, takes on a case prosecuting an African militia leader for war crimes, pulling Kate into a dangerous journey.

 

DUBAI: Lebanese director Nadine Labaki’s “Capernaum” has been nominated for an Oscar, but it isn’t the only film from the region to be recognized by the academy over the years.

‘Battle of Algiers’
This Italian-Algerian film was nominated in two separate years — in 1967, for Best Foreign Language Film and in 1969 for its screenplay and director.

‘Paradise Now’
The 2005 Palestinian drama was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film award in 2006 and revolved around two childhood friends seeking to carry out suicide attacks in Tel Aviv.

‘Days of Glory’
Director Rachid Bouchareb led this old-fashioned World War II platoon movie that was nominated for an Oscar in 2007.

‘Outside the Law’
This 2010 Algerian war drama is a follow up to ‘Days of Glory’ and is set during the fight for Algerian independence. It was nominated for a Best Foreign Language Film Oscar in 2011.

‘Ave Maria’
This 2015 Palestinian film is a humorous look at an encounter between a Jewish family and Palestinian nuns in the West Bank. It was nominated in the Live-Action Short Films category in 2016.

‘The Insult’
Directed by Ziad Doueiri, the 2018 Best Foreign Language Film nominee revolved around the aftermath of a clash between a Palestinian refugee and a Lebanese Christian.

Topics: Movies film Oscars

