Screen Scene: What to watch at home this week

DUBAI: If you plan on staying in this week, here is what to watch.

The Ted Bundy Tapes

Creator: Joe Berlinger

Where: Netflix

Berlinger, the documentarian behind “Paradise Lost,” presents a docuseries on the life of the 1970s serial killer Ted Bundy — “the Jack the Ripper of the United States.” The show features never-before-heard recordings from interviews conducted by two journalists with Bundy in 1980.

The Punisher

Starring: Jon Bernthal, Ebon Moss- Bachrach, Ben Barnes

Where: Netflix

Marvel’s troubled — and lethal — vigilante Frank Castle returns for a second season. This time around, the ex-marine’s quiet life on the road is turned upside-down when he becomes caught up in the attempted murder of a young girl.

Soni

Starring: Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Saloni Batra

Where: Netflix

Hindi crime drama. Soni and her superintendent, Kalpana, have been tackling violent crimes against women, but their partnership is dissolved when Soni is transferred out for alleged misconduct. Soni’s life is confused further by the return of her estranged husband.

Trigger Warning

Starring: Killer Mike

Where: Netflix

Grammy- winning rapper and activist Michael Render, a.k.a. Killer Mike, investigates social issues and misconceptions in this six-part series. “We explore the human condition using non-traditional approaches,” says Render. “This show is if an anarchist determined the status quo.”

Black Earth Rising

Starring: Michaela Cole, John Goodman

Where: Netflix, from Jan. 25

Kate Ashby is a legal investigator in London. Her adoptive mother, Eve, takes on a case prosecuting an African militia leader for war crimes, pulling Kate into a dangerous journey.