First Jeddah Vox Cinema to open January 28

Saudis gather at a cinema theatre in Riyadh Park mall after its opening for the general public on April 30, 2018 in the Saudi capital.
DAVOS: Vox Cinemas will be opening its doors in Jeddah on Jan 28 for the first time since the ban was lifted in 2018.

Alain Bejjani, CEO of Al Futtaim, told Arab News at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The cinema’s grand opening at the Red Sea Mall will be held at 6:30 p.m. local time, where a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held with entertainment and a movie screening.

Last year, Vox Cinemas announced it would be investing $533 million to open 600 theaters in the next five years.

Cinemas had been banned for 35 years until the first cinema in the Kingdom opened on April 18, 2018, in Riyadh.

This comes as part of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s Vision 2030 initiative which has been pushing for social reform and broadening the economy to reduce its reliance on oil to tackle youth unemployment. 

JEDDAH: The deaths of Saudi-born sisters Rotana Farea, 22, and Tala Farea, 16, in New York’s Hudson River last October were the result of drowning by suicide, said the office of the city’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Barbara Samson.
“My office determined that the death of the Farea sisters was the result of suicide, in which the young women bound themselves together before descending into the Hudson River,” Samson said in a statement.
The two bodies were discovered by a passer-by just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 24. The New York Police Department (NYPD) said police responded to a 911 call and “upon arrival, officers discovered two unidentified females unconscious and unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma.” Emergency personnel declared them dead at the scene.
An official at the Saudi Embassy in Washington refuted an Associated Press (AP) claim that the mother of the sisters said she had received a call from the embassy requesting that the family leave the US because the daughters had requested asylum. 
“Any/all communications with the mother had nothing to do with a supposed asylum claim,” the Saudi official told Arab News. 
The NYPD denied releasing any information regarding an alleged asylum request. The family declined an Arab News request for comment.
 

