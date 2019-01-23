Chris Brown denies rape allegation

You are here

Chris Brown at an event last year. (AFP)
PARIS: Singer Chris Brown said on Tuesday that a rape allegation against him was false, a day after the French prosecutor’s office said that he had been arrested in Paris with two other suspects.

Brown, who is a US citizen, has been released from police custody as authorities were still investigating the case, the French prosecutor’s office added.

The arrests were first reported by Closer magazine, which said Brown, his bodyguard and a friend were detained after a 24-year-old woman alleged she was raped at the singer’s suite at the Mandarin Oriental hotel on the night of Jan. 15.

“I wanna make it perfectly clear ... This is false,” Brown said in a post on his Instagram account. “For my daughter and my family, this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals.”

Thousands of birds die at California’s Salton Sea

In this file photo taken on April 15, 2014 Budgerigars are pictured at Pairi Daiza animal park in Brugelette, Belgium. (AFP)
Thousands of birds die at California’s Salton Sea

  • The 350-square-mile lake is located in the desert near the Mexican border
SALTON CITY, California: Authorities say thousands of migrating birds have died at California’s Salton Sea this month from avian cholera.
The California Department of Fish and Game says ducks, gulls and other birds were found dead at the south end of the state’s largest lake between Jan. 8 and last Thursday.
Testing showed signs of avian cholera, an infectious bacterial disease. It’s spread through direct contact or from contaminated food or water.
Wildlife officials say outbreaks occur annually as a result of birds flocking closely together during migration.
The 350-square-mile (560-square-kilometer) lake is located in the desert near the Mexican border. It’s a regular stop for migrating birds.

