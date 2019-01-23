You are here

Saudi filmmaker Haifaa Al-Mansour: Arab women are ‘sassy’ and strong, not victims

Saudi Arabian independent filmmaker Haifaa Al Mansour delivers a speech during a ceremony ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2019 annual meeting, on January 21, 2019 in Davos, eastern Switzerland. (File/AFP)
Arab News
DAVOS: One of the biggest misconceptions about Arab women is that they are victims — but they are in fact “sassy,” according to Haifaa Al-Mansour, Saudi Arabia’s first female filmmaker.

Speaking on Wednesday during a panel at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Al-Mansour discussed the various judgements made about women from the region.

“All the scripts I get about Muslim and Arab women (imply they are) all victims and sad,” she said. “But we are very sassy, we are very strong, so don’t take us for granted.”

Al-Mansour explained that although some Arab women are constricted for various reasons, it is not accurate to view all Arab women in this way.  

“We are way more than what they think Arab women are,” she said.

Reflecting on her personal journey, Al-Mansour explained that although she comes from a conservative society, social norms are changing.

“I knew I came from a society where women are expected to take a more traditional role, but I feel this is changing because I now feel more celebrated at home,” she said.

Saudi Arabia has seen a push in social reform spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman through Vision 2030, an initiative that aims to broaden the Saudi economy. Major recent changes in the Kingdom include lifting the driving ban on women and reopening cinemas.

“Saudi Arabia is building its arts and culture industry, and that’s where we should put our energy,” Al-Mansour said.

Speaking about Saudi women entering the workforce in the Kingdom, Al-Mansour stressed the need for women to “support each other” on the professional playing field.

“Women don’t want to be marginalized any more — that’s why we see things like the #MeToo movement,” she said.

On an international level, Al-Mansour argued that we should get beyond thinking about East and West and concentrate on working together to achieve something universal.

Topics: Davos 2019 Saudi Arabia Haifaa Al-Mansour World Economic Forum

Saudi sisters’ deaths in New York ruled suicide

Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: The deaths of Saudi-born sisters Rotana Farea, 22, and Tala Farea, 16, in New York’s Hudson River last October were the result of drowning by suicide, said the office of the city’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Barbara Samson.
“My office determined that the death of the Farea sisters was the result of suicide, in which the young women bound themselves together before descending into the Hudson River,” Samson said in a statement.
The two bodies were discovered by a passer-by just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 24. The New York Police Department (NYPD) said police responded to a 911 call and “upon arrival, officers discovered two unidentified females unconscious and unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma.” Emergency personnel declared them dead at the scene.
An official at the Saudi Embassy in Washington refuted an Associated Press (AP) claim that the mother of the sisters said she had received a call from the embassy requesting that the family leave the US because the daughters had requested asylum. 
“Any/all communications with the mother had nothing to do with a supposed asylum claim,” the Saudi official told Arab News. 
The NYPD denied releasing any information regarding an alleged asylum request. The family declined an Arab News request for comment.
 

Topics: Rotana Farea Tala Farea Hudson River New York Saudi Arabia

