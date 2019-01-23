You are here

  • Home
  • Sonia Gandhi’s daughter enters India politics ahead of vote
﻿

Sonia Gandhi’s daughter enters India politics ahead of vote

Priyanka Vadra, centre, and husband Robert Vadra, right, attend a ceremony at the Congress party’s headquarters. (AFP)
Updated 23 January 2019
AP
0

Sonia Gandhi’s daughter enters India politics ahead of vote

  • Priyanka Vadra has helped her mother and brother campaign, but never held a party post herself
  • Her mother, Sonia Gandhi, led the Congress party for 19 years
Updated 23 January 2019
AP
0

NEW DELHI: A scion of India’s most famous political dynasty on Wednesday formally entered politics, with the opposition Congress party assigning her a position as it prepares for national elections due before May.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the 47-year-old daughter of Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. She has in the past helped her mother and brother, party president Rahul Gandhi, campaign in their constituencies in Uttar Pradesh but had never held a party post.
She is a popular figure in Indian politics, drawing crowds wherever she goes. The party hopes to capitalize on her popularity in the coming elections where it will be challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party.
The Congress party in a statement on Wednesday announced she will hold the title of All India Congress Committee general secretary, looking after the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh state.
The party is expected to face a tough election battle in the state with two powerful regional parties reaching an agreement that left the Congress party to fend for itself.
She is expected to campaign for the party elsewhere in the country, also in view of a formidable challenge from Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, which is considered to be a front-runner in the coming national elections.
She is married to a businessman and they have a son and a daughter.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will take up the party position in the first week of February, nearly 14 months after her brother Rahul took over as the party president from their mother, Sonia Gandhi.
Sonia Gandhi stepped down as the party’s longest-serving chief in 2017, leading the party for 19 years. She has been unwell in recent years and pushed her son to the fore.
Rahul Gandhi is the sixth member of the Nehru-Gandhi family to lead Congress. His father, Rajiv Gandhi, grandmother Indira Gandhi and great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru have all served as prime minister since India’s independence from British colonialists in 1947. Rahul Gandhi entered politics in 2004.
The Congress party lost to Modi’s BJP in 2014 and it suffered humiliating defeats in several state elections despite Rahul Gandhi’s active campaigning to win back support. The trend was reversed recently as the Congress party won three state elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh states, raising the party’ hopes for a good showing in the upcoming national vote.

Topics: India Gandhi

Related

Special 0
World
$9.5m deal: India expands assistance to Afghanistan
0
World
Foreigners gather at India’s religious Kumbh Mela festival

Argentine bank president says economy healing

Updated 23 January 2019
AP
0

Argentine bank president says economy healing

  • Though the deficits are heading in the right direction, Sandleris said inflation remains too high
  • President Mauricio Macri negotiated a $56 billion stand-by financing facility with the International Monetary Fund
Updated 23 January 2019
AP
0

DAVOS: Guido Sandleris, president of the Central Bank of Argentina, says the country is “much better prepared” for the challenge of a slowdown in global trade and the rise in interest rates in major economies, following its recession.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Sandleris said Argentina had previously not been strong enough to cope with those twin challenges amid high inflation at home and big fiscal and trade deficits. As a result, President Mauricio Macri negotiated a $56 billion stand-by financing facility with the International Monetary Fund.
Though the deficits are heading in the right direction, Sandleris said inflation remains too high.
Sandleris defended the government's belt-tightening measures and said protests in the country are more to do with the recession — the economy is expected to shrink further this year — than any anger against the IMF.

Topics: Davos 2019 World Economic Forum WEF

Related

0
Business & Economy
Davos turns its attention to those left behind by globalization: Interview with Mirek Dusek, WEF director
Special 0
Business & Economy
Davos Diary: An evening in the life of WEF, from Brexit to biodiversity

Latest updates

Novak Djokovic overjoyed to be back in Australian Open semis after Kei Nishikori retires hurt
0
Former Barclays bosses hid £322m in Qatar fees in 2008, court told
0
Vietnam told Japan are beatable ahead of quarterfinal clash
0
Hopes fade for Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala as final message emerges
0
Argentine bank president says economy healing
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.