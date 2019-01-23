Dubai crown prince and WEF founder discuss ‘closer ties’ in Davos

DAVOS: Building closer ties with the international community is a cornerstone of the UAE leadership’s global approach, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Dubai’s crown prince made the remarks at a meeting with Professor Klaus Schwab, founder of the forum, on the sidelines of the event.
Sheikh Hamdan indicated that the UAE’s participation in the forum falls in line with the leadership’s vision to promote successful international partnerships. He also highlighted the significance of the event as a global platform to develop future-oriented visions.
Sheikh Hamdan and Schwab also spoke about ways to develop relations between the UAE and WEF.
This year, more than 3,000 participants from around the world representing business, government and culture are attending the forum in Davos.
