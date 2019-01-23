You are here

Saudi Arabia could get $50bn inflow windfall says CMA chief

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Quweiz, the president of Saudi Capital Market Authority, said he expected inflows of around $30-$50 billion because of the recent upgrade in emerging market indices. (Courtesy Al Arabiya)
Updated 23 January 2019
Arab News
Saudi Arabia could get $50bn inflow windfall says CMA chief

  • Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Quweiz: These expected inflows are part of the remaining funds, and the other active investments will move after the decision to upgrade
  • Al-Quweiz: The number of foreign investors has tripled in anticipation of the market being upgraded to emerging market indices
Updated 23 January 2019
Arab News
LONDON: Saudi Arabia could attract inflows of as much as $50 billion according to the Kingdom’s markets chief.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Quweiz, the president of Saudi Capital Market Authority, said he expected inflows of around $30-$50 billion because of the recent upgrade in emerging market indices.

He made the prediction in an interview with Al Arabiya on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“These expected inflows are part of the remaining funds, and the other active investments will move after the decision to upgrade,” he told the channel.

He said “the foreign investor will be able to own more than 50 percent of Saudi companies” adding that this will attract more foreign inflows to the Saudi financial market.

“The number of foreign investors has tripled in anticipation of the market being upgraded to emerging market indices,” Al-Quweiz said.

He said that there are more than 450 foreign investors in the Saudi market.

Saudi Arabia has launched a number of market reforms aimed at boosting the involvement of foreign investors in the Tadawul — the Kingdom’s stock market which has the largest capitalization in the region.

Al-Quweiz said that the percentage of foreign ownership in the Saudi stock market is currently about 5 percent.

Topics: Davos 2019 WEF19 Saudi Capital Market Authority Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Quweiz

Davos Diary: Central Lounge — the networking hub of the universe

Updated 23 January 2019
Frank Kane
Davos Diary: Central Lounge — the networking hub of the universe

  • My daily tactic has been to get on the shuttle from Klosters for the 20-minute trip to Davos, head straight to the Congress Hall, and shack up in the Central Lounge
  • As long as you can keep hold of your table and seat for the day, you have a ringside location for the best flesh-pressing in the world
Updated 23 January 2019
Frank Kane
DAVOS: I am penning these lines from the networking epicenter of the universe, the veritable “ground zero” of schmoozing — the Central Lounge of the Congress Hall at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos.

Although some of the bigger beasts of the annual jamboree in the snow have stayed away this year — we all miss you, Donald and Vladimir — you would not know it from the stellar crowd in this venue. Virtually everyone who is anyone in the world of business, politics and media is here.

It is a journalist’s dream. My daily tactic has been to get on the shuttle from Klosters for the 20-minute trip to Davos as early as possible, head straight to the Congress Hall, and shack up in the Central Lounge.

As long as you can keep hold of your table and seat for the day, which is not always possible given the appetite for space here, you have a ringside location for the best flesh-pressing in the world.

For some reason, the Middle East contingent loves the Central Lounge, so you can hear the familiar sounds of Arabic and watch the chance encounters, the planned bilaterals and the (sometimes) awkward confrontations that take place when Saudis, Emiratis, Qataris and Egyptians are enclosed in a small space.

From time to time, the really big hitters pass through on their way to one of the upstairs meeting rooms. These people, such as head of state Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and global superstars including Tony Blair, bring in their train the full entourage — bodyguards, advisers and attendant media — and leave a virtual shock wave in their wake. Questions from journalists are invariably declined with a tight-lipped shake of the head.

But others are far more chatty. The rules of the Central Lounge are clear: It is Chatham House, off the record, deep background only, unless you manage to get the agreement of person with whom you are chatting to use something they said for publication. In my experience, that happens rarely.

But perhaps that is a good thing, because it puts these celebrities at their ease, and they open up in a way they never would if there was a camera or a tape-recorder in front of them.

The encounters come faster than an Alpine avalanche. Sometimes you’re talking to one eminent business leader, and you see over their shoulder another, even more interesting, personality. The etiquette is that you fake an urgent phone call and head off to the new attraction.

In the space of 30 minutes this morning, I had fascinating conversations with Hussain Sajwani, chairman of Dubai real estate group Damac, followed by Jose Silva, the relatively new CEO of Dubai’s luxury hotels group Jumeirah. Then came Essa Kazim, governor of the Dubai International Financial Center.

Around and in between these fascinating encounters, there was a clutch of Saudi ministers, the Kingdom’s award-winning film director Haifaa Al-Mansour, the leading historian of the oil industry Daniel Yergin, and many financial “masters of the universe,” as well as a veritable constellation of glamorous media people.

Davos is famed for the quality of its night-time networking — which will be the subject of a subsequent diary — but for daylight schmoozing, leave me in the Central Lounge.

Frank Kane is an award-winning business journalist based in Dubai. Twitter: @frankkanedubai

Topics: Davos 2019 WEF19

