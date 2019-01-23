You are here

  • Home
  • Vietnam told Japan are beatable ahead of quarterfinal clash
﻿

Vietnam told Japan are beatable ahead of quarterfinal clash

Vietnam beat Jordan in a penalty shootout to reach the quarterfinals. (AFP)
Updated 23 January 2019
Arab News
0

Vietnam told Japan are beatable ahead of quarterfinal clash

  • Luong Xuan Truong wants side to show spirit against four-time champions.
  • Japan have looked far from their impressive best so far in the UAE.
Updated 23 January 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Luong Xuan Truong has told his Vietnam teammates to forget about reputations and make history against Japan today.
Truong and Co. have guided the Golden Dragons to beyond the first knockout stage for the first time in the side’s history, a run that was not predicted before the first match.
But thanks to battling performances in the groups stage and a penalty shootout win over Jordan in the second round Vietnam have booked themselves a clash against four-time champions Japan.
It is much most, once again, expect them to lose, but Truong is confident that if they take the spirt which has seen them through the tournament so far into the match in Dubai, then anything is possible.
“We are very happy right because we made another piece of history for Vietnamese football,” the midfielder said.
“(The game against Jordan) was amazing.
“I hope we can keep playing in the same way against (Japan), and hope we can make more history for Vietnam.”
Another reason for Vietnam to go into the match confident has been the fact Japan have looked far from their impressive best. But they have looked solid — not a word that should define one of the pre-tournament favorites — and Vietnam will need a bit of luck in front of goal.
Japan’s win over Saudi Arabia came as a result of a strong defensive performance from a team yet to find its fluency in attack under coach Hajjime Moriyasu.
If that continues and Vietnam can keep their shape then who knows, it could come down to penalties again. If that is that is the case then Truong will have his fingers crossed.
“I think we can’t say anything about a penalty shootout, because we never know, before a game, what’s going to happen,” he said.
“We were luckier than Jordan, and I think that’s all it is.”

Topics: AFCfeatures Asian Cup Vietnam football Japan football Blue Samurai Luong Xuan Truong

Underdogs with bite and sloppy South Korea: What we learned from the Asian Cup second round

Updated 23 January 2019
Arab News
0

Underdogs with bite and sloppy South Korea: What we learned from the Asian Cup second round

  • Can the mighty minnows continue impressive run in the UAE?
  • Or will the big guns start to fire in quarterfinals?
Updated 23 January 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Asia’s biggest sporting spectacle has reached its quarterfinal stage — and it’s time for teams to find their A-game. While there are few surprises in the last-eight lineup, the form of some of the big-name sides has been less than impressive. Here we deliver our verdict on the second round.

BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT — Saudi Arabia’s attack

The Green Falcons started the tournament at top speed. They came in as one of the cup favorites and in their opening two matches illustrated why. A 4-0 thrashing of North Korea was backed up with a relatively simple 2-0 victory over Lebanon. Understandably, that raised hopes that Juan Antonio Pizzi’s men could go all the way in the UAE. Alas, it was not to be as a 2-0 defeat to Qatar in their last group clash left them with a tricky tie against Japan. For all their efforts Saudi Arabia were unable to find the back of the net, the lack of firepower upfront costing Pizzi’s team yet again.



BIGGEST SHOCK — South Korean sloppiness

Boosted by the arrival of Tottenham star Son Heung-Min, South Korea were rightly declared the pre-tournament favorites. They had firepower up front, intelligence and creativity in midfield, and experience at the back. In the four matches in the UAE so far, however, they have looked anything but potential champions. They labored to beat Kyrgyzstan, the Philippines and China in the group stage before almost being shocked by part-timers Bahrain in the second round. South Korea now face Qatar in the last eight and, as Son said after their extra-time win over Bahrain, they need to significantly improve if they are to avoid a shock exit before the semis.



UNDER PRESSURE — Alberto Zaccheroni and the UAE


 The Whites owe their place in the last eight to luck more than skill. In some ways that is not a surprise — the hosts came into the tournament without their talisman, the injured Omar Abdulrahman, and on the back of a patchy run of form. But, still, the performances on home soil have been underwhelming to say the least. That was summed up with their extra-time win over Kyrgyzstan, who were playing in their first Asian Cup. It was a far-from-convincing performance and Central Asians were unlucky not to beat Zaccheroni’s side. The UAE will have to deliver their best performance for some time if they are to progress further. Their opponents, Australia, have also performed poorly, which may offer them some encouragement.



BEST HIGHLIGHT — The mighty minnows

The big guns have not had it all their own way. That may annoy their fans, but it does show that Asian football is improving. Only a few years ago the idea that Kyrgyzstan, Bahrain and Jordan would look the equals of Australia and Co. would have seemed fanciful. But in the past two weeks the standard shown by the so-called lesser lights has been impressive — and great to watch. Last summer five Asian teams appeared at the World Cup for the first time and it was hoped that showing would act as a springboard for further progress across the continent. On the evidence of the action in the UAE that wish could be coming true.

 

PREDICTIONS 

 

Topics: AFCfeatures South Korea Son Heung-min Green Falcons Vietnam football Alberto Zaccheroni

Latest updates

Oil market volatility will continue into 2019, but will settle at solid price
0
Erdogan and Putin vow closer cooperation on Syria at Moscow talks
0
Over 190 diplomats from 90 countries visit Saudi Arabia's KAUST to meet global talent
0
Majid Al Futtaim boss: ‘We’ll be everywhere’ in Saudi cinema expansion
0
Ministry sheds light on Saudi judiciary system at Cairo book fair
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.