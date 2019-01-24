You are here

Oil market volatility will continue into 2019, but will settle at solid price

While OPEC has in the past underestimated the growth of the US shale industry, the CEOs of two energy firms on Wednesday stressed that output from the sector would likely slow down. (AFP)
Updated 24 January 2019
Arab News
Oil market volatility will continue into 2019, but will settle at solid price

  • Expectation oil prices could settle within the $60 to $70 range
  • OPEC and its allies have been cutting output since 2017 to help support prices
Updated 24 January 2019
Arab News
LONDON: Oil market volatility is expected to continue in 2019, but there are expectation prices could settle within the $60 to $70 range — seen as a sweet spot for both producers and consumers.
That was the message that emerged from a panel of global energy leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday which also heard that US shale output would likely slow.
OPEC and its allies have been cutting output since 2017 to help support prices while US producers looked to ramp up production.
The US has overtaken Russia and Saudi Arabia to become the world’s biggest crude producer, with output approaching 12 million barrels per day (bpd).

 

But while OPEC has in the past underestimated the growth of the US shale industry, the CEOs of energy firms Occidental Petroleum and Hess Corp. on Wednesday stressed that output from the sector would likely slow down.
“I believe not as much money will be pouring into the Permian basin this time. I believe investors will hold companies accountable for returns and a lot of this didn’t happen previously,” Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub said.
Hess Corp. CEO John Hess said shale production now accounted for about 6 percent of global production and would rise to about 10 percent before plateauing.
“Shale is not the next Saudi Arabia. It is an important short-cycle component,” he said.
OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo said OPEC wanted to balance supply and demand in the market and had helped the US oil industry by acting to support prices.

FASTFACTS

The US has overtaken Russia and Saudi Arabia to become the world’s biggest crude producer.

Topics: OPEC Oil Davos 2019 WEF19

Saudi banks, Dubai shares give Gulf markets a timely boost

Updated 24 January 2019
Reuters
Saudi banks, Dubai shares give Gulf markets a timely boost

  • The Dubai index was up by 0.9 percent with Emirates NBD, its largest bank, adding 2.1 percent and its largest listed developer Emaar Properties gaining 2.2 percent
  • Nasdaq-listed DP World increased 0.7 percent after increasing its stake in its Australia unit
Updated 24 January 2019
Reuters
DUBAI: The Dubai stock market snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, boosted by its financial and property shares, while Saudi Arabia rose on the back of its banks.
The Dubai index was up by 0.9 percent with Emirates NBD, its largest bank, adding 2.1 percent and its largest listed developer Emaar Properties gaining 2.2 percent. Gulf Arab economies are expected to grow at a slower pace than previously forecast, a quarterly Reuters poll of economists found, as oil output cuts, lower crude prices and weaker global growth put pressure on regional economies. Amlak Finance rose 2.2 percent after announcing a renegotiation of restructuring terms with its financiers to allow more flexibility in adapting to “current market conditions.” Nasdaq-listed DP World increased 0.7 percent after increasing its stake in its Australia unit.
The port operator will spend at least $250 million buying back some shares in its Australian port terminals unit. Saudi Arabia’s index rose 0.8 percent, with nine out of 10 banks rising.
Al Rajhi Bank was up 0.6 percent and Samba Financial Group closed 1.7 percent higher. Petrochemical investor Alujain added 1.5 percent after an update on the fire at its affiliate’s plant.
The company said it now expects the NATPET plant to start operating all units by the end of September.
The Egyptian blue-chip index was up 0.2 percent with its largest listed bank Commercial International Bank gaining 4.2 percent.
The Egyptian Exchange on Wednesday canceled all transactions made the previous day in local firms Sixth of October Development and Investment Company (SODIC) and Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development (MNHD).
The move followed SODIC’s decision against a takeover of MNHD and involved their shares being suspended on Wednesday as the bourse reset prices. Global Telecom Holding jumped by 10 percent before trading on its shares were suspended, pending a statement from the company after VEON Ltd, a major shareholder in the firm, said it was considering taking it private.

