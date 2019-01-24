You are here

  • Home
  • Deal signed to localize 80,000 jobs in real estate, contracting
﻿

Deal signed to localize 80,000 jobs in real estate, contracting

The deal aims to motivate growth in the real estate, contracting sector. (SPA)
Updated 24 January 2019
Arab News
0

Deal signed to localize 80,000 jobs in real estate, contracting

  • The deal aims to increase the Saudization rate and motivate growth in the real estate and contracting sectors
Updated 24 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: A memorandum of cooperation (MoC) was signed on Wednesday to localize 80,000 jobs for men and women in the real estate and contracting sectors starting this year until the end of 2020. 

The MoC aims to increase the Saudization rate and motivate growth in the real estate and contracting sectors. 

It was signed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, the Housing Ministry, the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) and the Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA).

The signing ceremony was attended by Housing Minister Majed Al-Hogail, Labor and Social Development Minister and HRDF Chairman Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi, Deputy Labor and Social Development Minister Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthnain, and SCA Chairman Osama bin Hassan Al-Afaliq, among others.

Under the MoC, the partners will work to localize human capital in the real estate and contracting sectors, providing job opportunities for Saudis, and improving employees’ skills.

The MoC’s clauses provide for coordination between the relevant parties to monitor the impact of Saudization on the sectors, issue legislation and regulations to achieve targets, and increase employment rates. 

The partners agreed to form a joint team of specialists to develop a working mechanism, provide a detailed plan to ensure effective implementation, and submit regular progress reports.

Topics: job contracting Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia goes full steam with Saudisation of sales jobs
0
Saudi Arabia
We are increasing our local capabilities in Kingdom to help Saudization

King Salman receives outgoing Brazilian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

King Salman receives outgoing Brazilian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Flavio Marega in Riyadh on Wednesday. SPA
Updated 24 January 2019
Arab News
0

King Salman receives outgoing Brazilian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

  • The reception at the Yamamah Palace in Riyadh was attended by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir
Updated 24 January 2019
Arab News
0

King Salman received on Wednesday outgoing Brazilian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Flavio Marega. 

The ambassador paid farewell to the king on the occasion of the end of his term as an ambassador of his country to the Kingdom.

The reception at the Yamamah Palace in Riyadh was attended by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.

Later, King Salman received senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce and Investment, presidents of chambers of commerce, and a number of businessmen.

During the reception, the king stressed the important role of the private sector in achieving development goals in the Kingdom and raising the level of provided services.

The audience was attended by Minister of Commerce and Investment Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qassabi and Governor of Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization Saad bin Othman Al-Qasabi.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman receives Bahraini foreign minister
0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman receives president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union

Latest updates

A stitch in time to save Egypt’s ancient tentmaking craft
0
Into the arena for camel wrestling in Turkey
0
Four arrested in plot to target Muslims in NY state
0
Governor convicted of blasphemy freed from Indonesian prison
0
No State of Union while govt shut, Pelosi tells Trump
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.