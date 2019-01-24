You are here

Governor convicted of blasphemy freed from Indonesian prison

Supporters of former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as Ahok, display a banner in front of the police headquarters in Depok, south of Jakarta in West Java province, on January 24, 2019, ahead of his expected release from prison after serving time for blasphemy. (AFP / BAY ISMOYO)
This file photo dated May 9, 2017 shows Jakarta's Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as Ahok, arriving at a courtroom for his verdict and sentence in his blasphemy trial in Jakarta. (AFP / BAY ISMOYO)
JAKARTA, Indonesia: A polarizing Christian politician whose campaign comments ignited protests that were the largest in Muslim-majority Indonesia in years was freed Thursday after serving nearly two years in prison for blasphemy.
Basuki “Ahok” TjaHajja Purnama, the former governor of Jakarta, left a paramilitary police prison outside the capital early Thursday with members of his family, said his spokesman Sakti Budiono, avoiding waiting supporters and media.
In 2016, Purnama made campaign-trail comments that hard-liners seized on as blasphemy, triggering protests that brought hundreds of thousands of white-robed Muslims to the center of Jakarta.
He was defeated in an election by a rival aligned with the protesters and sentenced to prison in May 2017 for blaspheming the Qur’an. Rights groups said the sentence highlighted why the easily abused blasphemy law should be repealed.
Days before being freed, Purnama posted online that he didn’t want supporters to make a fuss about his release and apologized to Jakarta civil servants including “even my haters” that he’d offended by being rude and arrogant.
The movement against Purnama, an ally of President Joko Widodo, rattled the government and highlighted the mingling of religion with politics in Indonesia, the world’s third-largest democracy.
Widodo subsequently chose a conservative cleric as his running mate for April’s presidential election, hoping to deflect attacks that he is insufficiently Islamic.
Purnama, part of the tiny ethnic Chinese minority in Indonesia, was popular with Jakarta’s middle class for efforts to stamp out corruption and make the teeming capital more livable.
But others were alienated by his brash outspokenness and the demolition of slums that were home to Jakarta’s poorest residents.
“If I was re-elected as the Jakarta governor in the last election, I’ll just be a man who controls City Hall,” Purnama said in a handwritten letter posted on Instagram. “But in here, I’m learning how to control myself, for the rest of my life.”
In an unlikely twist, the 2016 protests also provided opportunists with the impetus for an alleged plot to topple Widodo, the first Indonesian president not from the country’s military and political elite.
Police arrested numerous high-profile Indonesians, including a daughter of Indonesia’s founding president, accusing them of plotting to hijack the protests to cause chaos. Their apparent aim was to provide a pretext for military intervention that would unseat Widodo.
They were later released and have not faced trial.

Turkey’s Erdogan offers support for Venezuela’s Maduro

Turkey’s Erdogan offers support for Venezuela’s Maduro

  • The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Maduro over the phone to stand tall
  • The Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro severed ties with US after they declared their support for the opposition leader
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and offered his support after a Venezuelan opposition leader declared himself interim president, a spokesman for the Turkish president said on Thursday.
“Our president called and extended Turkey’s support to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and said ‘My brother Maduro! Stand tall, we stand by you!” Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter.
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president on Wednesday, winning the backing of Washington and many Latin American nations and prompting socialist Maduro, who has led the oil-rich nation since 2013, to break relations with the United States.

