Death toll from Indonesian floods and landslides rises to 26

Thousands of people have been displaced. (AFP)
Torrential rains that overwhelmed a dam and caused landslides that killed some and displaced more than a few thousand residents in central Indonesia, officials said Wednesday. (AP)
Residents have evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (AP)
JAKARTA, Indonesia: The governor of an Indonesian province inundated by torrential rains says the death toll from flooding and landslides has risen to 26.
South Sulawesi Gov. Nurdin Abdullah said in a TV interview Thursday that displaced people are still being evacuated.
Nine districts in the province including the capital Makassar have been affected by flooding that began late Tuesday, forcing thousands to flee their homes.
Adnan Purichta Ichsann, the chief of Gowa district near Makassar, has said operators of the Bili Bili rock-fill embankment dam were forced to release water on Tuesday, which contributed to flooding but avoided a worse disaster.
Adbullah told local media that siltation of the dam and deforestation of the upstream watershed had worsened the floods.

Four arrested in plot to target Muslims in NY state

Updated 58 min 43 sec ago
AFP
  • New York recovered three explosive devices and 23 weapons from the suspects' homes
  • The group were accused of planning the against a community called Islamberg several hours drive from Greece
AFP
NEW YORK: Police in New York state on Wednesday identified three young men arrested for allegedly planning a "potentially lethal" attack on a Muslim community regularly targeted by US extremist sites.
Brian Colaneri, 20, Andrew Crysel, 18 and Vincent Vetromile, 19 were arrested after police in Greece, New York recovered three explosive devices and 23 weapons from the suspects' homes, according to spokesman Jared Rene.
A fourth unidentified suspect, aged 16, was also detained. The group were accused of planning the against a community called Islamberg several hours drive from Greece, Rene said.
The community of some 200 people is managed by the organization Muslims of America, which thanked authorities for preventing a "possible massacre of our community."
Rene said police were tipped off by a high school student who overheard other students speaking of a "next school shooter."
When authorities searched homes they found weapons legally obtained by parents, but uncovered the attack plot.
"The kids did the right thing. When they saw something, they said something. It was a collaborative effort, we uncovered what was probably going to be a deadly attack," he said.
Charged with possession of explosives, the three young men are expected to appear in court February 5.
Rene added they could still face federal charges, including terrorism.
Another plot to attack Islamberg was foiled in 2015, with its author, Robert Doggart, sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017.

