Explosion heard at Al-Dilmi airbase near Sanaa airport

The explosion was heard near Sanaa airport. (File/AFP)
Updated 24 January 2019
Arab News
Explosion heard at Al-Dilmi airbase near Sanaa airport

Updated 24 January 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: An explosion has been heard  at Al-Dilmi airbase near Sanaa airport, Al Arabiya has reported

Topics: Yemen

US imposes fresh sanctions on Iranian militias in Syria

Updated 28 min 53 sec ago
Arab News
US imposes fresh sanctions on Iranian militias in Syria

Updated 28 min 53 sec ago
Arab News
WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on two Iranian militia groups operating in Syria.

The Treasury Department also targeted two companies linked to the blacklisted Iranian airline Mahan Air and two aircraft.

More to follow ...

Topics: Iran Syria Iran militia Iranian militia

