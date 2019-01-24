You are here

Dubai-based artists Francis and Shaun Warner release new records

British singer-songwriter Alex Wesley, aka Francis. (Supplied)
Updated 24 January 2019
Adam Grundey
  • British singer-songwriter Alex Wesley, aka Francis, has released his debut EP
  • Francis signed to Universal Music MENA
DUBAI: British singer-songwriter Alex Wesley, aka Francis, has released his debut EP “The Long Way Back Around,” having signed to Universal Music MENA.
Wesley began recording the five-track EP almost six years ago. “At the time, I was playing with a different group on what was really a pop record and so the sound of these tracks really came from wanting to let it rip and rock out,” he said in a statement. “A drummer friend and I locked ourselves away in a studio for a week and recorded the basis of the record.” Since then, it’s been a case of finding the time in his busy schedule to actually finish it.

The Dubai-based artist, who plays guitar and keyboards, cites Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Radiohead and Coldplay as influences on his work. He claims to have played over 1,000 gigs over the course of his career, performing in the UK, Europe, Africa, America and the Middle East. Francis is a solo project, aided by “an ever-evolving pool of musicians.”
Another Universal MENA artist, UAE-based Irish producer Shaun Warner, has released a new single, “Changeling.” It’s Warner’s first release of 2019, after a hugely successful year that saw his songs breaking into the US Billboard Charts and receiving international airplay.

Shaun Warner. (Supplied)

“Changeling” is an urban-dance crossover track, and a collaboration with up-and-coming UK-based singer-songwriter Reiss Harrison. According to Universal’s press release it “pulls together a range of influences” including “downtempo disco, atmospheric dubstep grooves and modern trap, all beautifully brought together by the classic songwriting.”
It’s the second time Warner has worked with Harrison. Last year, the producer remixed Harrison’s cover of Kings of Leon’s massive hit “Sex on Fire.”
“Changeling,” Warner told Arab News, is “essentially about being yourself and not putting on a fake profile to impress people.”
Warner reached out to Harrison to provide vocals because of how impressed he was with Harrison’s “Sex on Fire” cover.
“I loved his voice, so I reached out to him,” Warner said. “He’s got such a smooth tone.”

Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ staying put in Amsterdam museum

AMSTERDAM: A "full body scan" carried out on the Van Gogh Museum's version of the Dutch master's iconic "Sunflowers" has shown the painting is not fit to travel because it's in "stable but vulnerable" condition, the museum's director said Thursday.
"We've decided that any stresses that the picture could be subjected to, was it to travel, was (it) to be lent, that those might be too risky," director Axel Rueger told The Associated Press in the studio where the painting is undergoing restoration. "Therefore, we decided that from now on we will not be able to lend the picture anymore to other exhibitions to other museums — so it will always stay in Amsterdam."
For Van Gogh fans who can't make it to Amsterdam, the predominantly yellow 1889 painting of a bunch of sunflowers in a vase is based on another version of the work painted a year earlier that is on display at London's National Gallery. Other versions of the work are in Philadelphia, Tokyo, and Munich.
The painting in Amsterdam is hardly a frequent flyer — it has only been loaned out six times, the last time to the National Gallery so it could hang next to that London museum's version.
Ella Hendriks, who worked on the current restoration project, said the painting underwent a series of tests she likened to a "full body scan" on a human patient. The tests used precision imaging machines to peer through the surface and decide what could and could not be done to the painting.
One test, usually used to examine retinas, gave a crucial insight by creating a "virtual cross-section" of layers of paint and varnish.
"We can see ... that the paint layer is mixed in together with the varnish layer so there's not a clear division between them," Hendriks said.
That discovery has limited the amount of work restorer Rene Boitelle can carry out. He will remove some patches of beeswax that was applied after Van Gogh finished the work and have now gone a milky white color, and will use special paint to rework some previous restorations to make them less visible.
To return the painting to its original state would involve removing the varnish, which Van Gogh did not apply to the painting. Also, some previous restorations are under the varnish and can't be treated.
"That varnish cannot be removed safely - at least not with the methods and materials available to us now," Boitelle said. "I can remove the wax but the retouchings are there to stay - at least for now."
The painting will go back on display at the museum Feb. 22 and an exhibition about the research and restoration will open in June.
That means Boitelle has just a few more weeks to incredibly carefully spruce up one of the world's most recognizable artworks.
"It's quite exciting, obviously, but I try not to be too aware and too conscious of all the myths and the iconic value that the painting has," he said. "After all it's still just a painting like so many we've treated here in this studio and I'll treat it with the same dedication and seriousness and concentration as I would treat any other painting that is not iconic."

