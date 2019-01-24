You are here

  • Home
  • Independent Arabia launched by Saudi media group SRMG
﻿

Independent Arabia launched by Saudi media group SRMG

Updated 24 January 2019
Arab News
0

Independent Arabia launched by Saudi media group SRMG

  • Adhwan AlAhmary named editor-in-chief of news website
  • Licensing agreement to launch sites in Arabic, Turkish, Urdu and Persian
Updated 24 January 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Independent Arabia has been launched under a licensing agreement between the UK news brand and the Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG), it was announced on Thursday.

The launch of the news service — www.independentarabia.com — marks the first phase of a deal between SRMG and the publisher of The Independent, which started life as a national newspaper in the UK.

Independent-branded digital properties will be launched in Arabic, Turkish, Urdu and Persian. 

The Arabic-language news service will be staffed by a team of experienced journalists from Saudi Arabia and the wider Arab world, and based in London, according to a statement issued by SRMG.

SRMG also announced the appointment of Saudi journalist and political analyst Adhwan AlAhmary as editor-in-chief of Independent Arabia.

AlAhmary has 16 years of experience in the industry, having worked for Al-Watan, Al-Hayat, and Asharq Al-Awsat newspapers, as well as in television.

Adhwan AlAhmary

Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Rwaita, chairman of SRMG, said: “We are delighted to launch this distinguished project and to have built this great relationship with The Independent.”

The four foreign-language sites will feature translated articles from www.independent.co.uk alongside content from teams of SRMG journalists based in London, Islamabad, Istanbul and New York, as well as operations teams in Riyadh and Dubai, according to an announcement following the licensing agreement.

SRMG is also the publisher of Arab News and Asharq Al-Awsat.

Topics: Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG) SRMG The Independent Independent Arabia

Related

0
Media
The Independent and SRMG announce major international expansion deal

Fake news watch: Armageddon and bogus books

Updated 24 January 2019
Arab News
0

Fake news watch: Armageddon and bogus books

  • The Union of Egyptian Publishers has stated that a viral social media post showing a book cover with an inappropriate title is unreal
  • Alleged reports on social media platforms claiming that an asteroid collision will take place at the beginning of February are mere rumors
Updated 24 January 2019
Arab News
0

1 A post showing a book with a title deemed offensive by some went viral in Egypt. It was apparently published by a fake publishing house.
The Union of Egyptian Publishers has stated that a viral social media post showing a book cover with an inappropriate title is unreal.
A post showing a book cover by a fake publishing house named “Al-Mohazaboon” aka “The Polite,” went viral in Egypt.
The union, headed by Saeed Abdou, denied that such a book exists and that no publishing house was registered at the union under this name.
He added that news about unveiling the book at Egypt’s upcoming international book fair was unfounded.
“We’ve seen on social media posts about this book being the book fair’s upcoming surprise...”
“After looking into the matter we found that no publishing house with this name is registered at the union ... and that we’ve never heard of it.”

2 Reports of end of world greatly exaggerated.
The head of the Jeddah Astronomy Society, Eng. Majid Abu Zahra, said alleged reports on social media platforms claiming that an asteroid collision will take place at the beginning of February are mere rumors.
The rumors claimed that the collision of asteroid NT7 2002 with Earth will take place on Feb. 1, 2019 and cause a “global catastrophe.”
According to the Saudi Sabq website, Abu Zahra added that asteroid NT7 2002 was discovered at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on July 9, 2002, and it was observed that, unlike most asteroids orbiting the Sun at the same planetary level, in every 2.29 years, the asteroid sweeps through the inner part of our solar system, not far from Earth’s orbit.
NASA has announced that the asteroid is not considered a danger by the space agency since Aug. 1, 2002. However, conspiracy theorists who remain unconvinced continue publishing online content claiming that the world will end on Feb. 1, 2019.

Topics: Egypt NASA

Related

0
Media
Fake news watch: Palestine on the map, Egypt nature reserves still theirs
0
Media
Fake news watch: Books and bankruptcies

Latest updates

Over 3 years, Denmark seizes 25,000 euros from migrants
0
Cairo book fair gleaming new site opens far from historic market
0
South Korea told to take nothing for granted against surprise package Qatar in Asian Cup clash
0
Mexico says will not accept return of at-risk US asylum seekers
0
SAGIA to partner with Saudi International golf tournament
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.