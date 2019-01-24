Venezuela’s Maduro cuts ties with US after Trump backs rival, Kremlin warns of dangerous actions

You are here

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president on Wednesday, winning the backing of Washington and many Latin American nations and prompting socialist Nicolas Maduro to break relations with the United States. (Reuters)
  • Russia has warned of bloodshed if the US intervenes further in Venezuela
  • Juan Guaido declared himself interim president with the backing of Donald Trump
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Thursday that Nicolas Maduro was the legitimate president of Venezuela and that outside attempts to usurp power in the Latin American country flouted international law.
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president on Wednesday, winning the backing of Washington and prompting socialist incumbent Maduro, who has led the oil-rich nation since 2013, to sever diplomatic relations with the United States.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said outside interference in the country was “unacceptable” and that statements by US officials suggesting the possibility of military intervention there were very dangerous.

In a televised broadcast from the presidential palace, Maduro cut ties with the United States - accusing the opposition of seeking to stage a coup with the support of the US.
Maduro told US diplomatic personnel they had 72 hours to leave the country.
The socialist leader started a second term earlier this month following a widely-boycotted election last year that many foreign governments described as a sham.
Following Trump's support for Guaido - similar statements came from Canada and a slew of right-leaning Latin American governments, including Venezuela's neighbors Brazil and Colombia.
Experts say ultimately - a change in government in Venezuela will rest on a shift in allegiance within the armed forces.
They have stood by Maduro through two violent waves of street protests, a collapsing economy and a steady dismantling of democratic institutions.

  • Mexico said it would accept some Central American asylum seekers for humanitarian reasons
  • Serious doubts exist over whether Mexico can keep Central American asylum seekers who are fleeing poverty and crime safe
MEXICO CITY: Two US-Mexico meetings have been held to work out details of a new plan to return across the shared border migrants seeking US asylum, but Mexico will not accept anybody facing a credible threat back home, a Mexico Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
In a major policy change, US President Donald Trump’s administration said on Dec. 20 it would send non-Mexican migrants who cross the US southern border back to wait in Mexico while their US asylum requests are processed.
At the time, Mexico said it would accept some Central American asylum seekers for humanitarian reasons, in what many saw as an early concession to Trump by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who took office on Dec. 1.
Trump is demanding $5.7 billion in funding for a wall along the Mexican border, triggering a 33-day US government shutdown which has left 800,000 federal workers without pay.
In an interview on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Roberto Velasco said Mexico cannot accept the return of migrants who are “in danger.”
“If they return people that are vulnerable, that have a founded fear of persecution in Mexico, or people that require some special attention, we don’t have resources to address that,” he said.
Velasco did not say how Mexico and the United States would determine which asylum seekers were at risk in Mexico. Last year about 93,000 people sought asylum at the southern border, up 67% from 2017, according to US government data.
Serious doubts exist over whether Mexico can keep Central American asylum seekers who are fleeing poverty and crime safe, especially in border towns that are often more violent than the cities they left. Authorities are investigating the recent deaths of two Honduran teenagers kidnapped and killed in the border city of Tijuana.
It is unclear how Mexico plans to house what could be thousands of asylum seekers for the months, or years, it takes US immigration cases to be heard. A backlog of more than 800,000 cases is pending in immigration courts.
Velasco said Mexico’s interior and foreign ministries had held two meetings since the announcement in which the two sides discussed details such as at what time and in what ports of entry asylum seekers would be returned to Mexico.
“We are going to accept certain people, with a notification to appear before a court in the United States. Now we are explaining who those certain people are. We are trying to understand how they would return them. Under what conditions.”
In a move that may make it easier for Mexico to accept Central Americans returned by the United States, Mexico has started handing out “humanitarian” visas to Central American migrants. Holders of the one-year visas can apply for a work permit.
Mexico’s Immigration Office said it has received more than 10,000 requests for humanitarian visas, mostly from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.
“We are registering their entry into Mexico and giving them legal status in Mexico,” said Velasco.
No date has been set for the United States to start returning migrants to Mexico, Velasco said.

