You are here

  • Home
  • SAGIA to partner with Saudi International golf tournament
﻿

SAGIA to partner with Saudi International golf tournament

Updated 24 January 2019
0

SAGIA to partner with Saudi International golf tournament

Updated 24 January 2019
0
LONDON: The Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) has announced its partnership with the Saudi International, the inaugural European Tour event to be held in the Kingdom.
The tournament will be be broadcast in over 45 countries across the world, reaching 450 million homes through more than 30 global broadcasters and sees big names such as Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose tee it up at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on the Red Sea coast.
“The sport and entertainment sector presents excellent potential for investors. Saudi Arabia has a large, young and affluent population with a growing interest in sports and government support and a wide range of regulatory reforms are opening more and more opportunities across the sector. Indeed, the Saudi International is the latest in a series of high-profile sporting events to take place in Saudi Arabia this year — including the Formula E Grand Prix and the Italian Suppercoppa,” Ibrahim Al-Omar, governor of SAGIA, said.
“As well as highlighting a sector with exciting potential for investment, The Saudi International also provides an opportunity to showcase a side of our country that many of those watching from around the world will never have seen before.”
The tournament, which begins next Thursday, is the final leg of the Desert Swing and arguably has the strongest field of the trio of Middle East events — the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship and Dubai Desert Classic being the other two. Four of the world’s top five players in the rankings will be looking to win the inaugural championship, as well as Major champions such as Ernie Els, Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia.

Beware of sharks: Queiroz wary as Iran storm into Asian Cup semis

Updated 24 January 2019
AFP
0

Beware of sharks: Queiroz wary as Iran storm into Asian Cup semis

  • Iran continued their quest to end a barren run at the Asian Cup dating back 43 years with Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun and Karim Ansarifard all on target in Abu Dhabi
  • Queiroz insisted his side should not be labelled title favorites, despite ending Marcello Lippi’s reign as China coach in such clinical fashion
Updated 24 January 2019
AFP
0

ABU DHABI: Iran coach Carlos Queiroz warned of the Asian Cup’s apex predators Thursday after his title chasers ruthlessly dispatched China 3-0 to set up a semifinal against Japan.
Iran continued their quest to end a barren run at the Asian Cup dating back 43 years with Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun and Karim Ansarifard all on target in Abu Dhabi.
But Queiroz insisted his side should not be labelled title favorites, despite ending Marcello Lippi’s reign as China coach in such clinical fashion.
“Now we know the big sharks will come for us,” said the former Real Madrid boss.
“The suit of favorites doesn’t fit us. Japan, Korea are coming, so we need to be more alert — what we did against China will not be enough.”
Iran drew first blood after 18 minutes of a lop-sided quarter-final when Azmoun squared for Taremi to sweep home after some calamitous Chinese defending.
Their second was almost a carbon copy — much to the chagrin of Lippi, who stood staring in horror.
This time Liu Yiming misjudged a hopeful punt down-field, allowing Azmoun to nip in and round goalkeeper Yan Junling to score his fourth of the tournament.
China’s best chance came after just six minutes when Hao Junmin wriggled free, only for Iran defender Ramin Rezaeian to slide in with a superb goal-line clearance.
Iran could have been out of sight by half-time as Azmoun — dubbed the “Iranian Messi” — twice went close and Taremi missed a sitter, before picking up a yellow card that rules him out of the semifinal.
After Ehsan Hajjsafi had forced a sharp save from Yan on the hour mark, Ansarifard raced clear to add a third in stoppage time.
It was another dominant performance from Iran, who also equalled South Korea’s record of keeping clean sheets in their first five games at a single Asian Cup.
China finished runners-up in 1984 and 2004 but the sleeping giants of Asian football were no match for Iran as their challenge ended in a whimper.
“Many people might have expected this result, but I’m angry at how it happened,” growled Lippi, who is stepping down after two years in charge.
“You cannot afford to gift a team like Iran three goals,” added the 70-year-old, who steered his native Italy to World Cup glory in 2006.
“It has been a huge honor to be the coach of China. I wish it didn’t have to end on such a gloomy note.”

Topics: 2019 Asian Cup AFCfeatures Carlos queiroz

Related

0
Sport
Former Manchester United coach Carlos Queiroz offered Iran contract extension
0
Sport
Vietnam pay the penalty as VAR helps Japan through to Asian Cup semifinals

Latest updates

Violence-hit Sudan gets support from arch enemy South Sudan
0
Davos Diary: Trapped without life support at 5,000 feet: A survivor’s tale
0
Private sector must ‘step up’ for Saudi Vision 2030 goals, says Crescent’s Badr Jafar
0
TheFace: Rogaia Alshaibi, a Saudi psychologist
0
Hospitality is ‘anchor’ of Red Sea project
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.