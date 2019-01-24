You are here

Hollywood heads to the mountains to kick off Sundance fest

A view of official signage around town as Park City prepares for the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. (AFP)
Volunteers shovel snow as Park City prepares for the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. (AFP)
PARK CITY, UTAH: Hollywood is bundling up and descending on Park City, Utah to kick off the 2019 Sundance Film Festival Thursday.
Although the first films of the two-week long festival will not premiere until Thursday evening, the ski town is already bustling with activity as brands and sponsors rush to finish plastering Main Street with logos and installations before the thousands of film fans and filmmakers touch down. Although the temptations in town are many — from flashy virtual reality set-ups and performances from the likes of Arcade Fire, to cozy lounges and filmmaker panels — the films themselves remain the main event for Sundance attendees. The opening night selections are long sold out.
The festival officially starts Thursday evening with the premieres of “After The Wedding,” an adaptation of Susanne Bier’s Oscar-nominated Danish film starring Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore, and “The Inventor: Out For Blood in Silicon Valley,” Alex Gibney’s documentary about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.
“I hope [audiences] get a deep dive into the psychology of fraud and the psychology of capitalism,” Gibney said. “That’s what’s really interesting to me about this, that journey of why we believe certain stories and why certain storytellers are effective.”
Also debuting Thursday night are “Native Son,” a contemporary re-ire-imaging the Richard Wright novel, “Memory: The Origins of Alien,” about the Ridley Scott film, and “Apollo 11,” which has never-before-seen or heard footage from the mission. Opening night films have tended to run the gamut from excellent (“Whiplash“) to forgettable (“The Bronze“).
The Robert Redford-founded film festival is the host this year to 117 feature films, 105 world premieres and even some retrospectives, including a 20th-anniversary screening of “The Blair Witch Project.”
Recent hits that debuted at Sundance include “The Big Sick,” “Get Out,” “Eighth Grade,” “Sorry to Bother You,” “RBG” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” Even with competition from Netflix and Hulu, there are still some indies that break out. But lately, some of the pricier acquisition deals have not panned out, like last year’s “Assassination Nation,” which was purchased for $10 million and went on to gross only $2.5 million at the box office.
This year programmers have promised a return to the discovery aspect that Sundance made its name with. With a new director of programming in place in Kim Yutani, the festival also has a diverse lineup of filmmakers behind the camera too: 39% of the projects were directed by women and 35% by people of color.
“What attracted me to Sundance in the first place was my love of independent film and the types of stories that they’ve shown over the years: Stories about outsiders, people on the margins, things that exist outside of the mainstream,” Yutani said. “Part of [my goal] is keeping up that legacy and making sure our program is as diverse as possible.”
The festival runs through Feb. 3.

AMSTERDAM: A "full body scan" carried out on the Van Gogh Museum's version of the Dutch master's iconic "Sunflowers" has shown the painting is not fit to travel because it's in "stable but vulnerable" condition, the museum's director said Thursday.
"We've decided that any stresses that the picture could be subjected to, was it to travel, was (it) to be lent, that those might be too risky," director Axel Rueger told The Associated Press in the studio where the painting is undergoing restoration. "Therefore, we decided that from now on we will not be able to lend the picture anymore to other exhibitions to other museums — so it will always stay in Amsterdam."
For Van Gogh fans who can't make it to Amsterdam, the predominantly yellow 1889 painting of a bunch of sunflowers in a vase is based on another version of the work painted a year earlier that is on display at London's National Gallery. Other versions of the work are in Philadelphia, Tokyo, and Munich.
The painting in Amsterdam is hardly a frequent flyer — it has only been loaned out six times, the last time to the National Gallery so it could hang next to that London museum's version.
Ella Hendriks, who worked on the current restoration project, said the painting underwent a series of tests she likened to a "full body scan" on a human patient. The tests used precision imaging machines to peer through the surface and decide what could and could not be done to the painting.
One test, usually used to examine retinas, gave a crucial insight by creating a "virtual cross-section" of layers of paint and varnish.
"We can see ... that the paint layer is mixed in together with the varnish layer so there's not a clear division between them," Hendriks said.
That discovery has limited the amount of work restorer Rene Boitelle can carry out. He will remove some patches of beeswax that was applied after Van Gogh finished the work and have now gone a milky white color, and will use special paint to rework some previous restorations to make them less visible.
To return the painting to its original state would involve removing the varnish, which Van Gogh did not apply to the painting. Also, some previous restorations are under the varnish and can't be treated.
"That varnish cannot be removed safely - at least not with the methods and materials available to us now," Boitelle said. "I can remove the wax but the retouchings are there to stay - at least for now."
The painting will go back on display at the museum Feb. 22 and an exhibition about the research and restoration will open in June.
That means Boitelle has just a few more weeks to incredibly carefully spruce up one of the world's most recognizable artworks.
"It's quite exciting, obviously, but I try not to be too aware and too conscious of all the myths and the iconic value that the painting has," he said. "After all it's still just a painting like so many we've treated here in this studio and I'll treat it with the same dedication and seriousness and concentration as I would treat any other painting that is not iconic."

