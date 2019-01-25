You are here

Ice disk freezes out attention-seeker's attempt to hack peace sign into it

A large, circular ice floe sits in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine, US,on January 16, 2019. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)
Updated 25 January 2019
AP
Man tries but fails to transform the natural phenomenon into a spinning work of art

  • Man tries but fails to transform the natural phenomenon into a spinning work of art
Updated 25 January 2019
AP
WESTBROOK, USA: A giant disk of river ice has proved too much for a New Jersey attention-seeker who tried to carve a peace sign on it.
Christopher Angelo, of Lavallette, New Jersey, went onto the ice Thursday with a hatchet, saying he wanted to transform the natural phenomenon into a spinning work of art. But he was unable to get the disk spinning — and his peace sign came up short, too.
The massive disk appeared last week in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine, mesmerizing onlookers as its spun slowly before coming to a stop Tuesday. Stories, photos and videos have been shared widely.
Police declined to intervene Thursday, saying it wasn’t a crime to hack at river ice. The Portland Press Herald reports Angelo has a history of staging public stunts.

Man says emotional support alligator helps his depression

Updated 24 January 2019
AP
Man says emotional support alligator helps his depression

Updated 24 January 2019
AP
YORK HAVEN, PENNSYLVANIA: A Pennsylvania man says his emotional support alligator helps him deal with his depression.
Joie Henney, 65, said his registered emotional support animal named Wally likes to snuggle and give hugs, despite being a 5-foot-long alligator. The York Haven man said he received approval from his doctor to use Wally as his emotional support animal after not wanting to go on medication for depression, he told Philly.com.
“I had Wally, and when I came home and was around him, it was all OK,” he said. “My doctor knew about Wally and figured it works, so why not?“
Wally was rescued from outside Orlando at 14 months old and is still growing; Henney said Wally could be 16 feet long one day. Henney says Wally eats chicken wings and shares an indoor plastic pond with a smaller rescue alligator named Scrappy.
Wally, who turns 4 this year, is a big teddy bear, in Henney’s words. The cold-blooded reptile likes to rest his snout on Henney’s, and “he likes to give hugs,” he said.
The alligator has never bitten anyone and is even afraid of cats, according to Henney.
Henney acknowledged that Wally is still a dangerous wild animal and could probably tear his arm off, but says he’s never been afraid of him.
Henney’s background also indicates comfort with creatures like Wally. He hosted a show called “Joie Henney’s Outdoors” on ESPN Outdoors from 1989 to 2000, according to the York Daily Record.
Henney frequently takes Wally out for meet-and-greets at places like senior centers and minor-league baseball games.
“He’s just like a dog,” Henney told a woman at a recent outing to a senior center. “He wants to be loved and petted.”

