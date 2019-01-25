You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Eyes on China by Chih-p’ing Chou, Jincheng Liu, and Xin Zou
﻿

What We Are Reading Today: Eyes on China by Chih-p’ing Chou, Jincheng Liu, and Xin Zou

Updated 25 January 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Eyes on China by Chih-p’ing Chou, Jincheng Liu, and Xin Zou

  • Textbook presents an on-the-ground perspective of what a visitor to China today might see and experience
Updated 25 January 2019
Arab News
0

Eyes on China is the ideal textbook for students entering the third year of a four-year course of Chinese language study and those who are ready to move from an intermediate to advanced level. 

Bridging the gap between informal spoken Chinese and more formal written Chinese, this textbook presents an on-the-ground perspective of what a visitor to China today might see and experience.

Unlike other advanced-level textbooks, which typically feature essays, articles, and reviews from Chinese newspapers and magazines, the selections included here have all been written by the authors expressly for this book, according to a review on the Princeton University Press website. 

They cover a range of timely China-related topics, including the problem of air pollution, corruption, infrastructure development, the development of high-speed rail, the prevalence of knock-off products in the marketplace, new tech trends, the contemporary art scene, and the relationship between mainland China and Taiwan. Each chapter’s featured text is accompanied by grammar structure explanations, a vocabulary list, and other useful tools.

Topics: Book Review China

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: 99 Variations on a Proof by Philip Ording
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Explain Me This by Adele E. Goldberg
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Inheritance by Dani Shapiro
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: The Age of Surveillance Capitalism by Shoshana Zuboff

Where We Are Going Today: Poke Bowl

Updated 24 January 2019
AMEERA ABID
0

Where We Are Going Today: Poke Bowl

Updated 24 January 2019
AMEERA ABID
0

If you love sushi, Poke Bowl offers an even healthier alternative that arrives in Jeddah from the shores of Hawaii, where the food trend originated.

The dishes served up by Poke Bowl, which can best be described as deconstructed sushi, contain the perfect combination of perfectly seasoned seafood, vegetables and warm rice.

The food is filling and delicious, and the best part is that you can customize your bowl to perfectly match your preferences. From the type of rice and protein to the vegetables and toppings, customers can choose their perfect combination. Just remember that exactly how healthy it is will depend on your choices. If you cannot decide, or want to try something different, there is a selection of set menu options to choose from.

This fresh twist on an old favorite is sure to attract anyone interested in trying out new food concepts.

Topics: sushi Food restaurants Jeddah Poke Bowl #WhereWeAreGoingToday

Related

0
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Ice Cream Lab
0
Lifestyle
Where We Are Going Today: Nippon Sayko, A slice of Japan in Jeddah
0
Offbeat
Where We Are Going Today: Bounce
0
Fashion
Where We Are Going Today: Kees Chic

Latest updates

Tourism awards’ spotlight on Makkah
0
Saudi Arabia praises Yemen human rights efforts
0
Indonesia floods, landslides death toll climbs to 59
0
In rural Tunisia, inheritance reform offers women rare boost
0
Venezuelan military: the muscle behind Maduro
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.