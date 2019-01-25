White House drafts emergency order Trump could issue over wall funds -CNN

You are here

Trump has insisted on $5.7 billion for a wall. (AFP)
Updated 25 January 2019
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The White House is preparing an emergency declaration that President Donald Trump could issue as a way to circumvent Congress if lawmakers do not provide funding for a wall along the US southern border, CNN reported on Thursday, citing internal documents.
The draft proclamation was updated as early as last week, a US government official told CNN. CNN said Trump’s advisers remain divided on the issue.
The report comes as a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced an amendment in the Senate that would temporarily open the US government, which has been partially shut for a record 34 days over Trump’s demand for wall funding.
One senator said, however, he did not think the measure contained any wall funding.
Trump has insisted on $5.7 billion for a wall, an idea that was central to his electoral bid and a core part of his hard-line policies on illegal immigration. Democrats have rejected his request, and have instead sought to provide funds for other border security measures.
The official told CNN that among options being considered to pay for a wall were pulling $681 million from a Treasury Department asset forfeiture fund, $3.6 billion from military construction funding, $3 billion in Pentagon civil works funds and $200 million in Department of Homeland Security funds.
“We’re looking at all our options” but nothing is imminent, a senior Trump administration official said when asked about the report. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a separate request from Reuters for comment.
If an emergency is declared, the US Army Corps of Engineers would construct the wall, CNN reported.
The documents say that environmental reviews could be skipped and that DHS could use waivers to bypass contracting laws, which could help speed construction.

Indonesia floods, landslides death toll climbs to 59

Updated 25 January 2019
AFP
0

Indonesia floods, landslides death toll climbs to 59

  • Some 3,400 people have been evacuated from their homes and given refuge in schools, mosques and tents
  • Rescuers and residents waded through streets filled with waist-deep water, some carrying their possessions above their heads
Updated 25 January 2019
AFP
0

MAKASSAR, Indonesia: Floods and landslides in Indonesia have now killed at least 59 people, the government said Friday, after heavy rain pounded Sulawesi island and forced thousands to flee their homes.
"I've never seen something this bad -- this is the worst," Syamsibar, head of South Sulawesi disaster mitigation agency, told AFP, adding that 25 people were still missing.
Lashed by the heavy rain, rivers swelled and burst their banks, inundating dozens of communities in 11 districts of southern Sulawesi. Parts of the provincial capital Makassar have also been affected.
Gowa district suffered the heaviest casualties, with 44 people found dead, said Syamsibar, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.
Some 3,400 people have been evacuated from their homes and given refuge in schools, mosques and tents.
Rescuers and residents waded through streets filled with waist-deep water, some carrying their possessions above their heads.
"I couldn't save all my belongings, my house was swept away," Makassar resident Ayu Fiskarina told AFP.
Authorities say floodwaters are receding but the impact of the disaster has ranged far and wide, damaging houses, government buildings, schools and bridges.
The death toll stood at 30 on Thursday evening.
Landslides and floods are common in Indonesia, especially during the monsoon season between October and April, when rains lash the vast Southeast Asian archipelago.
In October, flash floods and landslides killed at least 22 people in several districts across Sumatra island.

