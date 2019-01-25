You are here

Indonesia floods, landslides death toll climbs to 59

Heavy rain and strong winds pounded the southern part of Sulawesi island, swelling rivers that burst their banks and inundating dozens of communities in nine southern districts. (AFP)
Updated 25 January 2019
AFP
0

Indonesia floods, landslides death toll climbs to 59

  • Some 3,400 people have been evacuated from their homes and given refuge in schools, mosques and tents
  • Rescuers and residents waded through streets filled with waist-deep water, some carrying their possessions above their heads
Updated 25 January 2019
AFP
0

MAKASSAR, Indonesia: Floods and landslides in Indonesia have now killed at least 59 people, the government said Friday, after heavy rain pounded Sulawesi island and forced thousands to flee their homes.
"I've never seen something this bad -- this is the worst," Syamsibar, head of South Sulawesi disaster mitigation agency, told AFP, adding that 25 people were still missing.
Lashed by the heavy rain, rivers swelled and burst their banks, inundating dozens of communities in 11 districts of southern Sulawesi. Parts of the provincial capital Makassar have also been affected.
Gowa district suffered the heaviest casualties, with 44 people found dead, said Syamsibar, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.
Some 3,400 people have been evacuated from their homes and given refuge in schools, mosques and tents.
Rescuers and residents waded through streets filled with waist-deep water, some carrying their possessions above their heads.
"I couldn't save all my belongings, my house was swept away," Makassar resident Ayu Fiskarina told AFP.
Authorities say floodwaters are receding but the impact of the disaster has ranged far and wide, damaging houses, government buildings, schools and bridges.
The death toll stood at 30 on Thursday evening.
Landslides and floods are common in Indonesia, especially during the monsoon season between October and April, when rains lash the vast Southeast Asian archipelago.
In October, flash floods and landslides killed at least 22 people in several districts across Sumatra island.

Topics: Indonesia

Two protesters dead in Khartoum anti-government demonstrations

Updated 25 January 2019
AFP
0

Two protesters dead in Khartoum anti-government demonstrations

  • Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman on Thursday
  • The overall death toll since the protests erupted in December has now reached 30
Updated 25 January 2019
AFP
0

KHARTOUM: Two protesters were killed during anti-government demonstrations that rocked Sudan’s capital in the past day, police spokesman General Hashim Abdelrahim said early Friday.
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman on Thursday as demonstrators launched simultaneous rallies in several Sudanese cities and towns calling on President Omar Al-Bashir to resign.
“There were several illegal gatherings in different states and also in different areas of Khartoum state,” Abdelrahim said.
“Police dispersed them with tear gas. In the state of Khartoum we have recorded two deaths,” he said, without specifying how the people died.
Late Thursday, a senior Sudanese official reported that one protester had died in a protest in Omdurman.
A doctors’ committee linked to the Sudanese Professionals’ Association that is spearheading the protest campaign also said two protesters had died on Thursday.
The overall death toll since the protests erupted in December has now reached 30, according to officials. Rights groups have put the death toll at more than 40.
Abdelrahim said police had arrested several people on Friday and charged them with “disturbing public law and order.”
Police had also detained an individual who was carrying a pistol in a demonstration, he said.
A car equipped with “long distance communication equipment” was also captured, he added.
Deadly protests have rocked Sudan since December 19 after a government decision to triple the price of bread.
The protests swiftly turned into nationwide rallies, with angry demonstrators calling for an end to Bashir’s three-decade rule.

Topics: Sudan

