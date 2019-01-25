You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia praises Yemen human rights efforts
﻿

Saudi Arabia praises Yemen human rights efforts

Internally displaced people gather to collect food aid from an ICRC aid distribution centrer in Bajil, Yemen, on December 13, 2018. Saudi Arabia has commended the Yemeni government’s efforts to protect and promote the rights of its people. (REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad/File)Photo
Updated 25 January 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia praises Yemen human rights efforts

Updated 25 January 2019
Arab News
0
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has commended the Yemeni government’s efforts to protect and promote human rights.
Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Wasel, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, called on the international community to intensify its support and assistance for the government of Yemen in order to enable it to meet the challenges and obstacles it faces in implementing its human rights policies, as well as in education and health care.
Al-Wasel spoke during a Human Rights Council session reviewing the situation in Yemen on Thursday.
Al-Wasel called for ensuring the safety of children in particular by taking steps to protect them from the coupist Houthi militia, which continues to use them as soldiers and human shields.

Women flock to join top violinist’s new Saudi music institute 

Updated 25 January 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

Women flock to join top violinist’s new Saudi music institute 

Updated 25 January 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem
0

RIYADH: Popular Egyptian violinist Mahmoud Sorour has added another string to his bow by opening a new music institute in Saudi Arabia.
Hundreds of the artist’s fans have already signed up to learn how to play the wooden string instrument at the first dedicated center of its kind for Riyadh.
Sorour said he had been overwhelmed by the level of interest shown by Saudis, especially among women.
The musician, who has become a major star in Saudi Arabia after taking part in concerts staged throughout the Kingdom during 2018, said he was amazed at how many women wanted to register for the institute with some even hoping to make a career out of playing the violin.
Business analyst, Mariam Al-Hazmi, said she could not wait to sign up to join Sorour’s classes. “I started learning to play the violin at home as a hobby, but I didn’t have very good learning resources and couldn’t find any music teachers in Riyadh to train me. This is a dream come true.” she said.
At the request of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Sorour aims to train 50 Saudi violinists to a level that will allow them to perform at a new opera house in Jeddah, due to be completed by 2022. And Al-Hazmi would love to become one of those violinists.
“I had never considered making a career out of playing the violin, but now there is the institute it becomes a real possibility. I can see myself part of the violin band playing at the new opera house three years from now,” she said.
Noura S., a Saudi art education PhD candidate, also expressed her excitement about the new institute. 
“I will definitely register once I graduate and return from the US, especially if they have evening classes that do not interfere with my job,” she said.
 She added that playing the violin was not as easy as it looked. “Violinists dazzle me, especially when they dance while playing the instrument. I feel it creates an intimacy between the musician and the violin, and that is why I want to learn to play. It would be nice to one day play as a professional in public.”
Sorour said he got the idea to open the institute in the capital from his adoring followers. 
“A lot of people were saying how much they loved my music, and they started asking me through social media to teach them how to play the violin,” he told Arab News.
As a result, he decided to set up the music institute in Riyadh, with support and sponsorship from the Saudi Arabian government.
Sorour already hopes to expand the project by teaching instruments such as the flute, oud and piano and to run singing and songwriting classes. 
Meanwhile, he said that more than 250 people had registered to join the institute and he expected that number to double.  
The institute is open for all age groups, but Sorour is particularly looking for budding talent aged between 10 to 20 years old. 
Sorour expressed his thanks to the Kingdom’s General Authority for Entertainment and the General Culture Authority for their support in establishing the institute.
He added that plans were in the pipeline for his music institute in Riyadh to collaborate with a similar venture at Taif University.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Music Culture and Entertainment

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces live music permits as part of ambitious ‘year of entertainment’
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi university leads way with new music courses

Latest updates

Egypt won’t sign Rafale jet deal during Macron visit — Elysee
0
India’s Tata Nano: ‘World’s cheapest car’ nears end of the road
0
US warships pass through Taiwan Strait amid China tensions
0
China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba to continue to invest aggressively
0
India launches pint-sized satellite designed by students
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.