You are here

  • Home
  • Embraer signs agreement to sell commercial division to Boeing
﻿

Embraer signs agreement to sell commercial division to Boeing

Embraer was privatized in 1994, but Brazil’s government retained a ‘golden share’ that gave it veto power over strategic decisions. (AFP)
Updated 25 January 2019
AFP
0

Embraer signs agreement to sell commercial division to Boeing

  • Despite initial reservations, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro already gave the deal his approval earlier this month
  • Embraer is the third-biggest plane-maker in the world, making aircraft in the civilian and military markets
Updated 25 January 2019
AFP
0

BRASILIA: Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer on Thursday signed an agreement for the sale of its commercial division to Boeing — and set the date for a shareholders meeting to approve the tie-up on February 26.
Despite initial reservations, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro already gave the deal — which will create a joint entity valued at $5.2 billion — his approval earlier this month.
Embraer was privatized in 1994, but Brazil’s government retained a “golden share” that gave it veto power over strategic decisions.
On top of getting shareholders on board, the agreement must also be approved by regulators, among other things. If all progresses without delay, the companies expect to conclude negotiations by the end of 2019.
Embraer is the third-biggest plane-maker in the world, making aircraft in the civilian and military markets. The latter are exempt from the Boeing tie-up, which was first announced in July.
Under the deal with Boeing, the US company will take 80 percent control of Embraer’s civilian business, putting it in a position to offer commercial planes with up to 150 seats.

Topics: aviation Embraer Boeing Brazil

Related

0
Business & Economy
Boeing to have 51% stake in venture with Embraer, Brazilian newspaper says
0
Business & Economy
Boeing says key issues remain in Embraer tie-up talks

75 countries launch WTO talks toward global e-commerce rules

Updated 15 min 45 sec ago
AFP
0

75 countries launch WTO talks toward global e-commerce rules

  • The talks are to include the US and China, the world’s biggest economies
Updated 15 min 45 sec ago
AFP
0

DAVOS, Switzerland: Ministers from 75 countries launched talks toward drawing up global e-commerce rules amid growing calls for technology to be more closely regulated internationally.

The talks were announced by the EU’s top trade official, Cecilia Malmstrom, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, and are to include the US and China, the world’s biggest economies.

The launch of the negotiations at the World Trade Organization is a rare win for international cooperation, with Beijing and Washington locked in a trade war and repeated threats to multilateralism by US President Donald Trump.

Trump has specifically blasted the WTO for slighting US trade interests to the benefit of China.

Malmstrom in a tweet hailed a “historical morning in Davos” that showed that the WTO “can take on challenges of the 21st century.”

“Electronic commerce is a reality in most corners of the world, so we owe it to our citizens and companies to provide a predictable, effective and safe online environment for trade,” Malmstrom said.

The talks will formally begin in March and will seek to achieve an internationally-agreed framework “to make it easier and safer to buy, sell and do business online,” the statement said.

“The launch of these negotiations shows the WTO stays in the center of international rule making,” it added.

The talks follow an address on Wednesday by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who called on multilateral bodies — such as the WTO — to gain oversight of the digital world.

Topics: economy WTO e-commerce Davos 2019 WEF World Economic Forum

Related

0
Business & Economy
China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba to continue to invest aggressively
0
Business & Economy
‘Too little, too late’: E-commerce curbs fail to calm India’s retailers

Latest updates

75 countries launch WTO talks toward global e-commerce rules
0
Oil prices climb as US threatens sanctions against Venezuela
0
Egypt won’t sign Rafale jet deal during Macron visit — Elysee
0
India’s Tata Nano: ‘World’s cheapest car’ nears end of the road
0
US warships pass through Taiwan Strait amid China tensions
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.