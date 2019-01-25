You are here

Sri Lankans demand justice for slain, abducted journalists

Up to 44 journalists and media workers were killed between 2006 and 2015, during previous presidency of Mahinda Rajapaksa. (AFP)
Updated 25 January 2019
AP
Sri Lankans demand justice for slain, abducted journalists

  • President Maithripala Sirisena came into power in 2015, promising to end a culture of impunity and ensure justice to the slain journalists
  • Up to 44 journalists and media workers were killed between 2006 and 2015 during Mahinda Rajapaksa’s presidency
Updated 25 January 2019
AP
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Sri Lankan rights activists, lawmakers and relatives of slain and disappeared journalists held a vigil over their abductions and killings, demanding the government expedite investigations.
Freddie Gamage, an organizer of the vigil on Thursday, said that despite being in power for four years, the current government “has miserably failed to fulfil its promise to punish those responsible for attacks on journalists.”
President Maithripala Sirisena came into power in 2015, promising to end a culture of impunity and ensure justice to the slain journalists. Under Sirisena’s predecessor, Mahinda Rajapaksa, dozens of journalists were killed, abducted and tortured. Some fled the country, fearing for their lives.
In some cases, military officers were arrested and released on bail.
Gamage said 44 journalists and media workers were killed between 2006 and 2015, during the Rajapaksa presidency. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 11 journalists were killed in the same period, including five who were targeted for murder and whose cases remain unsolved.
“Investigations have been launched only into two or three cases, but so far those probes too have not been concluded and culprits have not been punished,” he said. “All the other cases of attacks on journalists have been totally neglected by the authorities.”
Ajith Perera, a lawmaker and government minister, lamented about the slow-progress of the investigations on attacks on journalists.
“None of those responsible for attacks on media have been punished. The government should be ashamed,” he said.
In the past, the government has said the investigations are handled by police and that they will not interfere.
Separately on Thursday, Sandya Ekneligoda, the wife of abducted journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda, staged a sit-in protest in front of the president’s office, demanding his administration bring to justice the perpetrators responsible for her husband’s disappearance nine years ago on Jan. 24.
Ekneligoda, a journalist and cartoonist, wrote about corruption and nepotism and Rajapaksa’s leadership of the military campaign against the Tamil Tiger rebels. He was abducted two days before a 2010 presidential election in which he actively supported Rajapaksa’s rival. Several military intelligence officials have been arrested in connection with his disappearance but they have been bailed out.
Most of the killings and attacks on journalists took place during Sri Lanka’s civil war, which ended in 2009, after the government troops defeated the Tamil Tiger rebels who fought for a separate state for the ethnic minority Tamils.
Both the government and the rebels were accused of killing and abducting critics.

’We don’t sell people’s data,’ says Facebook’s Zuckerberg

Updated 25 January 2019
AFP
'We don't sell people's data,' says Facebook's Zuckerberg

  • Year 2018 was horrific for Facebook, marked by a series of scandals over data protection and privacy and concerns
  • Despite the scandals, Facebook revenue and user numbers have continued to grow
Updated 25 January 2019
AFP
0

SAN FRANCISCO, USA: Facebook co-founder and chief Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday renewed his defense of the social network’s business, arguing that targeting ads based on interests was different from selling people’s data.
“If we’re committed to serving everyone, then we need a service that is affordable to everyone,” Zuckerberg said in an opinion piece published in the Wall Street Journal.
“The best way to do that is to offer services for free, which ads enable us to do.”
Year 2018 was horrific for Facebook, marked by a series of scandals over data protection and privacy and concerns that the leading social network had been manipulated by foreign interests for political purposes.
Despite the scandals, Facebook revenue and user numbers have continued to grow.
Making ads relevant, and less annoying, involves understanding people’s interests, according to Zuckerberg.
Facebook uses “signals” such as pages users “like” and what they share about themselves to target advertising.
“Sometimes this means people assume we do things that we don’t do,” Zuckerberg said of the business of supporting the social network with targeted ads.
“For example, we don’t sell people’s data, even though it’s often reported that we do.”
Selling user data would not only undermine essential trust in the social network, it would go against Facebook’s business interests because rivals could use it to compete for advertising, he reasoned.
Facebook also provides users with controls regarding information used for ad targeting and lets them block advertisers, Zuckerberg pointed out.
Criticism of Facebook has included the social network being used as a platform to spread divisive or misleading information, as was the case during the 2016 election that put US President Donald Trump in the White House.
“Clickbait and other junk may drive engagement in the near term, but it would be foolish for us to show this intentionally, because it’s not what people want,” Zuckerberg wrote.
“Another question is whether we leave harmful or divisive content up because it drives engagement. We don’t.”
Facebook has been investing in artificial intelligence and adding employees devoted to ferreting out content that violates the social network’s rules.
The expense could weigh on its quarterly earnings, due for release next week.
“The only reason bad content remains is because the people and artificial-intelligence systems we use to review it are not perfect — not because we have an incentive to ignore it,” he said.
