Sundance is homecoming for Julianne Moore and husband

Julianne Moore is a cast member in "After the Wedding," which was written and directed by his husband Bart Freundlich. (AP)
Updated 25 January 2019
  • The film is a remake of an Oscar-nominated Danish film from Susanne Bier
  • It stars Moore as a wealthy businesswoman looking to donate money to an Indian orphanage run
PARK CITY, Utah: For director Bart Freundlich and Julianne Moore, having their film “After the Wedding” premiere opening at the Sundance Film Festival holds a special significance. Moore and Freundlich came to the festival 22 years ago with another film, “The Myth of Fingerprints,” before marriage, children and everything else.
“In between there have been a ton of movies, mainly by her, but some by me,” Freundlich said. “This is something that is really special to me.”
The family drama “After the Wedding” kicked off the 2019 Sundance Film Festival Thursday night in the Eccles Theater. The film is a remake of an Oscar-nominated Danish film from Susanne Bier, and stars Moore as a wealthy businesswoman looking to donate money to an Indian orphanage run by Michelle Williams’ character, while also planning her daughter’s wedding with her husband, played by Billy Crudup.
Things get a little more complicated than that, but the developments are better left seen for oneself.
There was at least one significant change, however. In the original Danish film, Moore’s character was a man, but she gave her husband the idea to flip the gender.
Moore said the switch “deepened” the story for her.
Sundance founder Robert Redford started off the evening reflecting on the origins of the festival, 34 years ago. He recalled a quainter Park City, with only one theater, the Egyptian and just a few restaurants and a library. In the early years, he remembered standing outside the theater, “Trying to hustle people in.”
“People were just wondering why I was there,” Redford laughed. “But finally, slowly things developed.”
Indeed, Redford hardly has to hustle people into theaters anymore at Sundance. Every one of the half dozen opening night films were sold out Thursday.
“Without you there’s nothing,” Redford told the audience. “Thank you for being part of the equation.”

Splashing out: Indian fans steal milk for movie poster antics

  • ‘Paal abhishekam’ is a Hindu religious practice involving pouring milk on the idols of deities
  • ‘This has been going on for 20 years ... People consider celebrities as demigods here’
NEW DELHI: Indian dairy traders have lodged a police complaint after cinema fans stole huge amounts of milk to pour on film posters for an upcoming movie to bring it good luck.
“Paal abhishekam” is a Hindu religious practice involving pouring milk on the idols of deities.
But film buffs often perform the same ritual on huge cut-outs and posters of actors, particularly in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu where temples dedicated to film stars are not uncommon.
Actor Silambarasan took it to a new level, however, with a recent video message asking fans to splash not just cartons but barrels of milk on posters for his new film, releasing February 1.
As his message went viral, milk traders started to report large losses due to theft.
“Such appeals would misguide the youth and create a law and order problem in the state,” said S.A. Ponnusamy, president of the Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Employees Welfare Association.
The association has reported theft of nearly 10,000 liters of milk in two days across the state this week.
The custom is particularly pronounced for Rajinikanth, a former bus conductor who became the biggest star in the history of Tamil-language cinema.
He was widely credited for almost single-handedly defeating a state government in 1996 by asking his fans days before the election to vote it out.
Ponnusamy has been campaigning against the wasteful practice for many years, even reaching out to the film stars themselves.
“This has been going on for 20 years ... People consider celebrities as demigods here,” he added.

