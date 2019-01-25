You are here

  • Home
  • Pope Francis brings World Youth Day to Panama’s detained youth
﻿

Pope Francis brings World Youth Day to Panama’s detained youth

Pope Francis arrives in the pope mobile to attend the opening ceremony for World Youth Day at the Coastal Beltway in Panama City, Panama January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Updated 25 January 2019
AP
0

Pope Francis brings World Youth Day to Panama’s detained youth

  • It is all part of Francis’ belief that prisoners deserve the same dignity as everyone else — as well as hope
  • Francis opened his first full day in Panama with that message of hope on Thursday
Updated 25 January 2019
AP
0

PANAMA CITY: Pope Francis is bringing World Youth Day to Panama’s juvenile delinquents who can’t participate in the Catholic Church’s big festival of faith.
Francis on Friday will celebrate a special penitential Mass inside the Las Garzas de Pacora detention center, which is Panama’s main youth lockup. In a twist, he will also hear the inmates’ confessions inside confessionals the detainees made themselves.
It’s all part of Francis’ belief that prisoners deserve the same dignity as everyone else — as well as hope.
Francis opened his first full day in Panama with that message of hope Thursday, formally welcoming tens of thousands of pilgrims to World Youth Day at a twilight pep rally at the capital’s seaside park.
He urged them to be builders of bridges of encounter, not “builders of walls that sow fear and look to divide and box people in,” a clear reference to the proposed US-Mexico border wall.
Earlier in the day, in remarks to President Juan Carlos Varela, he warned that those same young people are increasingly demanding that public officials live honest lives that are coherent with the jobs entrusted to them.
“They call upon them to live in simplicity and transparency, with a clear sense of responsibility for others and for our world,” Francis told Varela and other Panamanian leaders. “To lead a life that demonstrates that public service is a synonym of honesty and justice, and opposed to all forms of corruption.”
Transparency International estimates that as much as 1 percent of Panama’s GDP, approximately $600 million, may have been lost to various corruption schemes during the presidency of Ricardo Martinelli, who governed Panama from 2009 to 2014. Martinelli was extradited to Panama last year from the United States to face political espionage and embezzlement charges.
In addition, two of Martinelli’s sons have been detained in the US and are being sought on corruption charges in Panama. They are suspected of receiving more than $50 million in “undue payments” from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, which is at the center of one of the largest graft scandals in history.
Odebrecht has acknowledged paying nearly $800 million dollars in bribes in a dozen Latin American nations in return for favors and works contracts.
That includes at least $59 million in Panama, although authorities say the real figure is likely much higher. In addition to the Martinelli sons, the scandal has already implicated former government ministers under the elder Martinelli as well as people linked to the party of the current president, Varela.
The Martinelli family has denied involvement by the sons in the bribery scandal and alleges persecution by political foes. The former president also denies any wrongdoing and says he is being targeted politically.

Topics: Pope Francis World Youth Day

Related

0
World
Pope in Panama blasts ‘fears and suspicions’ over migration
0
World
Pope visit to Central America highlights church ministry to migrants

Amateur divers win Australian award for Thai cave rescue

Updated 1 min 47 sec ago
AP
0

Amateur divers win Australian award for Thai cave rescue

  • Their citations say that anesthetist Richard Harris’s medical expertise was key in the plan to get the children out
  • Craig Challen’s technical expertise was critical to the operation
Updated 1 min 47 sec ago
AP
0
CANBERRA, Australia: Two amateur divers who canceled their vacation plans to join what they thought was a hopeless mission to rescue 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand received one of Australia’s most prestigious awards on Friday.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison presented Australian of the Year Award 2019 trophies to anesthetist Richard Harris and his dive buddy Craig Challen, a retired veterinarian, at a ceremony in the national capital Canberra on the eve of Australia’s national day.
“A lot’s been said about this little adventure that we’ve had, but the bottom line for me is that there are 13 families that have still got their sons they wouldn’t have if we hadn’t been there as part of that group,” Challen said. “That’s what floats my boat.”
The complex rescue against the odds by an international team in July captured international attention. Both Australians have conceded they didn’t expect that all 13 team members trapped in the cave for two weeks would emerge alive.
“It was the best-worst plan that we had. I had no confidence at all that it was going to work and that the children could survive,” Harris said.
All 13 rescued Wild Boar football team members congratulated the pair through a video message in which they said: “We love you. All the best.” The thanks brought tears to both men. Harris said it was their first communication with the boys since the rescue.
Challen said anyone with the necessary skills would have volunteered to help.
The boys and their 25-year-old coach entered the cave on June 23 for a quick exploration, but flooding quickly blocked the exit and they had to retreat deeper inside the cave. Heavy rains raised water levels further and thwarted the initial searches before two British divers on July 2 found the group huddled on a dry patch of ground, safe but hungry.
Harris and Challen arrived at the cave on July 6 and reached the team the next day.
Harris sedated the 13 before they began their journey out over three days, fearing panic in the dark and confined cave system was a major threat to their survival.
Challen helped remove the team’s masks and wetsuits as the boys and coach were brought out on stretches through dry places. He then prepared them for their next dive through flooded sections of the cave.
Their citations say that Harris’s medical expertise was key in the plan to get the children out. After swimming through the narrow caverns to assess the health of those trapped and giving the medical all-clear for each evacuee, he remained behind until the last team member was safe.
The citation also says Challen’s technical expertise was critical to the operation. He played a leading role, working 10-12 hours each day in extremely dangerous conditions to swim the children one-by-one through the dark and narrow flooded passageways.
Two weeks after the rescue, the pair was awarded the Star of Courage, the second-highest civilian bravery decoration in the Australian honors system after the Cross of Valor.
Harris said he would use his title of Australian of the Year to encourage children to test their own limits in the outdoors.
“I do fear for kids today who living in a risk-averse society will not learn to challenge themselves and to earn the grazed knees and stubbed toes that really are necessary to build resilience and confidence,” Harris said.
“You might think it’s strange that having just rescued some kids from a cave, that I would like to promote kids to come under ground,” he added.
The two friends had been planning to take a cave diving vacation together when the Australian government invited them to Thailand.
Harris was nominated for Australian of the Year by his home state of South Australia and Challen by his state of Western Australia. They were chosen from eight state and territory nominees.
An Australian of the Year is chosen by a government-appointed board to celebrate the achievements and contributions to society of eminent citizens who are regarded as role models for their nation.

Latest updates

Amateur divers win Australian award for Thai cave rescue
0
Davos 2019: World Economic Forum draws to a close
0
Novak Djokovic storms past Lucas Pouille to set up final against Rafael Nadal
0
Insurers give Nepal ultimatum over chopper rescue scammers
0
75 countries launch WTO talks toward global e-commerce rules
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.