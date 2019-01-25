You are here

Oil prices climb as US threatens sanctions against Venezuela

RBC Europe predicted that US sanctions on Venezuela could nearly double projected output shortfalls from the troubled exporter. (AFP)
LONDON: Oil prices edged up on Friday as turmoil in Venezuela increased the chances of tighter global supply if the US makes good on signals that it could impose sanctions on Venezuelan exports.
But fresh data on surging US fuel stocks and worries about US-China trade talks weighed on prices.
Brent crude oil futures were at $61.17 a barrel at 0955 GMT, up 8 cents, or 0.13 percent. Earlier on Friday, the international benchmark crude rose as high as $61.92.
Brent, however, has shed about 2.4 percent since the start of trade on Monday and is on track to post its first week of losses in four weeks.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.34 per barrel, up 21 cents, or 0.4 percent.
Amid violent street protests, Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president this week, winning recognition from Washington and parts of Latin America.
Nicolas Maduro, the country’s leader since 2013, responded by breaking relations with the US.
“The oil market is partially pricing in the risk to Venezuela’s crude production, which has been plummeting in recent years,” Vandana Hari of Vanda Insights said.
RBC Europe predicted that sanctions could nearly double projected output shortfalls from the troubled exporter.
“Venezuelan production will decline by an additional 300,000-500,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year but such punitive measures could expand that outage by several hundred thousand barrels.”
Global oil markets are still well supplied, however, thanks in part to surging output in the US.
Record US production would likely offset any short-term disruptions to Venezuelan supply due to possible US sanctions, Britain’s Barclays said in a note. The bank cut its 2019 average Brent forecast to $70 a barrel, from $72 previously.
The output surge has swollen US fuel stocks, and crude inventories rose by 8 million barrels last week, according to official data released on Thursday.
But demand may start to stutter because of a global economic slowdown, which is likely to dent fuel consumption.
A trade dispute between the US and China and tightening financial conditions around the world have hurt manufacturing activity in most economies and dragged China’s growth last year to the weakest in nearly 30 years.
According to Reuters polls of hundreds of economists worldwide, a synchronized global economic slowdown is underway and would deepen if the US-China trade war escalated.

Topics: Oil energy Markets Venezuela

Permian pipeline to test power of OPEC and its allies says IEA chief

Updated 41 min 48 sec ago
Arab News
0

Permian pipeline to test power of OPEC and its allies says IEA chief

  • Saudi Arabia and Russia did ‘good job’ managing market last year says Glencore executive
  • The Permian basin in Texas and New Mexico is the biggest shale oil producing region of the US where output is expected to double between 2017 and 2023, according to estimates from IHS Markit
Updated 41 min 48 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: The completion of a new pipeline in the key oil producing area of the US this year will test the power of OPEC and its allies, the chief of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.

Fatih Birol said global oil markets had not yet seen the full impact of the shale industry and that the addition of new pipeline capacity in the Permian Basin, would make US producers much quicker at responding to market demand.

The Permian basin in Texas and New Mexico is the biggest shale oil producing region of the US where output is expected to double between 2017 and 2023 according to estimates from IHS Markit.

“A major bottleneck in the United States in the Permian was the pipeline capacity. There is a huge pipeline construction that is going to finish by the end of 2019 which will increase the capacity of bringing oil to the markets by two thirds in one year and this will increase the ability of US oil to react much faster, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Friday.

The sharp increase in US shale oil has disrupted the global energy market and in December the US became a net exporter of oil for the first time in 75 years.

The prospect of additional capacity from the Permian, geopolitical uncertainty and an economic slowdown in China is expected to make for more swings in the oil price this year, said Fatih.

“This year I expect the volatility may be even stronger than last year,” he said.

Political upheaval in major oil exporter Venezuela is adding to the confused outlook, according to trading houses Glencore and Mercuria Energy Group.

“I would expect more volatility because of Venezuela,” Mercuria CEO Marco Dunand said at Davos.

Glencore’s head of oil, Alex Beard, said that Saudi Arabia and Russia did a good job in managing the market last year — a reference to cooperation between Riyadh and Moscow to cut output last year to stabilize the oil price.

The CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said that the possibility of such cooperation had earliernbeen dismissed by some commentators who had been proved wrong.

“Before it happened, no one believed it was possible,” he said.

