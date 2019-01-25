You are here

  • Home
  • Insurers give Nepal ultimatum over chopper rescue scammers
﻿

Insurers give Nepal ultimatum over chopper rescue scammers

Insurers were billed more than $6.5 million on 1,300 helicopter rescues in the first five months of 2018, prompting the Nepali government to launch an investigation on the racket. (AFP)
Updated 25 January 2019
AFP
0

Insurers give Nepal ultimatum over chopper rescue scammers

  • A government probe identified 15 companies — including helicopter firms, trekking agencies and hospitals — linked to the lucrative racket
  • ‘To be clear, this is an ultimatum!’
Updated 25 January 2019
AFP
0

KATMANDU: Tourists visiting Nepal will not get insurance coverage from next month onward unless Katmandu cracks down on fraudulent helicopter rescues of trekkers in the Himalayan nation, international firms warned Friday.
A mass pull-out by the insurers would seriously dent Nepal’s vital tourism industry, which just celebrated welcoming over a million tourists for the first time last year.
An AFP investigation last year exposed a racket where dodgy trekking outfits pressure tourists into needless and costly airlifts, or bill multiple times for a single flight.
Nepal’s government launched an enquiry in June after insurers were billed more than $6.5 million on 1,300 helicopter rescues in the first five months of 2018.
The government’s probe identified 15 companies — including helicopter firms, trekking agencies and hospitals — linked to the lucrative racket. But no action has been taken against any of the alleged perpetrators.
In a letter to Nepal’s minister of tourism, Traveler Assist, an Ireland-based company that represents international insurers, warned that unless the government brings charges against these companies by February 15 its clients will cease to issue insurance.
“To be clear, this is an ultimatum!” Jonathan Bancroft, managing director of Traveler Assist, said in the letter seen by AFP.
“Please don’t be under any illusion that the fraud has stopped. It has not. If our clients stop issuing travel insurance policies in Nepal, it won’t be long until other insurers do the same,” he wrote.
Tourism Minister Rabindra Adhikari said investigations are under way to penalize and charge fraudulent companies.
“We are deeply committed to taking action against them. The government will make no compromises in this regard,” Adhikari said.
The helicopter scam has become such a money-spinner that some budget tour operators are luring customers by selling treks at below cost price — knowing they can make enough profit on kickbacks when the tourists are evacuated.
The trekking operators, lodge owners, helicopter companies, and even hospitals pocket the extra cash.
There are also reports of guides putting baking soda — a laxative — in food to deliberately make trekkers ill and necessitate their rescue by helicopter.
In some cases, trekkers themselves opt for a quick ride home knowing their insurance will pay, while others are being scared into rescues for minor illnesses.
In September, Nepal introduced guidelines to control fake rescues following a warning from insurers but industry insiders say that the scams continue.

Topics: tourism nepal

Related

0
Travel
Pokhara: Nepal’s peaceful paradise is well worth the trek
0
World
Nepal probes police couple’s Everest claims

Pakistan eases visa rules to ‘heaven for tourists’

Updated 25 January 2019
Reuters
0

Pakistan eases visa rules to ‘heaven for tourists’

  • The reforms, approved by the cabinet, would open up a new era for the tourism industry
  • Tourist arrivals rose to 1.75 million in 2017
Updated 25 January 2019
Reuters
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has loosened travel restrictions in the hope of reviving tourism by offering visas on arrival to visitors from 50 countries and electronic visas to 175 nationalities, the government said on Friday.
The reforms, approved by the cabinet, would open up a new era for the tourism industry, which was devastated by violence after the September 11, 2001, attacks in the US, Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry said.
“We have mountain tourism, we have beach tourism,” Chaudhry told reporters in Islamabad, referring to Himalayan peaks and Arabian Sea beaches seldom visited by foreigners.
“Pakistan is a heaven for tourists.”
Chaudhry did not identify the countries that would benefit from the new rules but in December, he told Reuters that citizens of most European countries would be granted a visa on arrival.
Tourists would also be allowed to visit the politically sensitive Himalayan region of Kashmir and other northern areas, which now require special permission.
The new rules would also ease travel restrictions on foreign journalists, Chaudhry said.
The new visa regime comes after some countries eased travel advisories on Pakistan in light of improvements in security.
Pakistan was last a prominent tourist destination in the 1970s when the “hippie trail” brought Western travelers through the apricot and walnut orchards of the Swat Valley and Kashmir on their way to India and Nepal.
Since then, deteriorating security and the imposition of a harsh interpretation of Islamic laws has chipped away at the number of visitors.
But security has since improved dramatically in recent years, with militant attacks down sharply in the mainly Muslim country of 208 million people.
The state Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation said last year tourist arrivals rose to 1.75 million in 2017, media reported.

Topics: tourism Pakistan Travel

Related

0
World
Pakistan plans to relax visa policy in bid to revive tourism
Special 0
Travel
Pakistan’s North: Mountains, lakes and breathtaking views to quench any tourist’s wanderlust

Latest updates

Second Palestinian killed by Israeli forces: health ministry
Four killed as helicopter and small plane collide above Italian Alps
0
Pompeo to ask UN Security Council to recognize Venezuela's Guaido
0
Call of the wild: Teen photographer warns Davos about animal extinction
0
Permian pipeline to test power of OPEC and its allies says IEA chief
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.